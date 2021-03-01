This tool can tell you how many apps have access to your personal info

There has been a renewed focus on privacy and personal information as several mobile services updated their advertising strategies. For example, Apple now requires app developers to get your permission for tracking you across the web.

The next version of Android includes added security features, and one tells you if your email address is part of a leak on the Dark Web. Tap or click here to set up this Android privacy feature before you need to use it. But if apps and services are taking privacy more seriously, shouldn’t you?

That is exactly why the tool we’re about to detail was developed. To make sure that your personal information isn’t shared with third-party advertisers. The app locks down your permissions and data settings.

Here’s how it works

Online Permissions Technologies developed MyPermissions, and its sole aim is to protect your personal information and help you “take control of your privacy.” After the free application has been downloaded, it scans your apps and social media networks for unnecessary plug-ins or permissions.

Playing games through Facebook can expose your data to advertisers and other apps can collect information that isn’t necessary for regular operations. MyPermissions puts a stop to that.

Apps and services that MyPermissions scans include:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Google

Dropbox

Yahoo

After scanning your app library, it tells you which apps have access to personal information and lists the data available to them. Through this, you can make an informed decision about which apps pose a security risk.

Can you trust them?

That is a question that MyPermissions no doubt has had to answer many times. Relaying any fears that your data might be exposed to their servers, the company doesn’t store any information.

“We do not save any personally identifiable information, nor do we save your credentials or passwords. We do not store IP addresses and we cannot and do not track, see, or save your web browsing,” MyPermissions’ developers explain.

The app only scans the permissions of connected apps and social media networks. “Only once logged in will MyPermissions be able to analyze which apps have access to your information. MyPermissions does not, and cannot, store your credentials whatsoever,” it added.

The free Android app is available in the Google Play store, while the free iOS app is available in the Apple App Store.

Here’s how to set it up: