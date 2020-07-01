Two decades ago you had a single password to keep in mind, maybe two, but these days the list of sites and accounts you might want to sign up for is nearly endless. What’s worse is hackers prey on people who reuse passwords, so it’s important to use a strong, unique password for each and every site. Fortunately, we have the ultimate password tip for iOS users that will keep you safe!

Apple built a helpful utility called iCloud Keychain into iOS that allows users to store all their usernames and passwords, generate new passwords, and auto-fill your information when needed to help cut down on password bloat and encourage everyone to use secure passwords.

What is iCloud Keychain and how does it work?

Simply put, iCloud Keychain encrypts your passwords, which is a fancy way of saying they encode your saved passwords so that only you are able to access them.

A pen and paper password book or a text file with a list of your passwords might seem like a good idea, but doing that can actually leave you at risk.

Using a service like iCloud Keychain, which is free to boot, not only protects your passwords but keeps them organized and easily accessible at a moment’s notice.

That’s not all iCloud Keychain can do, though. If you’re browsing in Safari and need to create a new account, iCloud Keychain will automatically pop up and offer to generate and store a randomly created secure password.

It will also automatically fill in relevant stored information, like usernames and passwords as well as shipping addresses and personal information, in Safari and across third-party apps.

In short, once you start using iCloud Keychain you won’t ever stop. Gone are the days of struggling to remember a password and gone are the days of using unsafe passwords to make them easier to remember. Plus, you’ll save yourself the hassle of having to manually input account information every time you’d like to sign into one.

How to setup and use iCloud Keychain

Whenever you update your device to the latest version of iOS or iPadOS you’ll be asked to set up iCloud Keychain. But, if you missed those prompts when you previously updated, setting up iCloud Keychain is easy:

Open the Settings app. Tap on Your Name. Select iCloud. Select Keychain. Toggle Keychain on.

Once iCloud Keychain has been enabled, as you sign into sites iCloud Keychain will pop up and ask if you’d like to save your passwords, as well as offer to generate and store new passwords. Personal information, like your name, relevant address, and credit card information can be auto-filled as well.

Here’s how to update your auto-fill information:

Open the Settings app. Tap Safari. Select AutoFill. Enter whatever information you’d like.

You can also access all your stored passwords, as well as delete them, with just a few taps:

Open the Settings app.

app. Tap Passwords & Accounts .

. To see a password tap the website .

. To delete a password, tap Edit, then select a website and tap Delete.

As a word of warning, it’s best to keep any account information that would be disastrous for someone other than yourself to access off of iCloud Keychain. Important banking information, for example, is best secured on its own, if only for peace of mind.

It’s also essential that you have a strong passcode or password set up on your device. The added security of storing passwords in iCloud Keychain can be easily negated if your devices themselves are not secured.