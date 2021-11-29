How to use the new ‘Hide My Email’ feature on your iPhone

Your personal information is under constant threat from cybercriminals and scammers and should be protected as much as possible. But sometimes, we must complete online forms, sign up for services with an email address or email a stranger. Tap or click here to remove personal info from this scary site.

You could create a new email address for all the junk and unimportant things, but that takes time to set up. Apple knows that this can be a problem and recently came up with a solution.

You don’t have to create a new email address either. Read on for how you can send and receive emails without compromising your privacy.

Here’s the backstory

When Apple released its latest iOS version, it included a nifty feature. If you ever need to send an email to a stranger or sign up for an account that requires an email address, Apple has your back.

RELATED: No, that’s not an angry email from your boss – Don’t fall for this new scam

If you are a subscriber to iCloud+, you have access to the new Hide My Email function. It allows you to create a unique, random email address that protects your real account. When you receive an email to your Hide My Email address, it automatically gets forwarded to your actual address, but the sender doesn’t know that.

Your personal email address remains hidden when you reply to an email sent to the Hide My Email address. There is no way for the receiver or sender to see your actual email address, so you know that your details will remain private.

Setting up Hide My Email on your Apple device

The function is easy to set up and can be done in a few taps. This process will get even easier when Apple releases iOS 15.2, as you’ll be able to do it directly from the Mail app. When composing an email, tap “From” and select the “Hide My Email” option.

The function works on iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. Here is how to set it up:

Open Settings .

. Make sure that you are signed into your iCloud account.

Tap on your name , and then iCloud .

, and then . Tap Hide My Email .

. Tap the + icon that reads Create New Address .

A new address will be generated that can be used online. Tap Continue and it’s ready to go.

If you ever want to create a new address (you can have multiple addresses) or manage existing ones, repeat the above steps. Apple explains that you can also set up the added security measures on your Mac or through the iCloud website.

X

You may also like: Robinhood breach exposes millions of names and email addresses – Take these steps