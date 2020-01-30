Everyone could stand to save a little more cash. Simple things like eating dinner at home more often than going to your favorite restaurant or skipping that daily $6 latte can really add up. You’ll have your next vacation paid for in no time.

But you really need to be careful to not cut corners on the wrong things in life. Like antivirus protection.

There are plenty of free antivirus programs on the market, but protecting your devices takes more than basic defenses. Not only that, but those free antivirus programs could be selling your data or worse.

You can’t always trust free programs

We recently learned that popular antivirus developer Avast has been collecting user data behind the scenes and selling it to the highest bidder. Things like your web browsing history, shopping habits and online searches were all for sale. Tap or click here for the frightening details.

That’s why you can’t take a chance using just any free antivirus protection. Even names you’ve heard of and trust can engage in shady practices. If legitimate sites can’t always be trusted, consider the lesser-known companies. These could even present “anti-virus programs” that actually plant malware on your device instead.

You need to know the company you’re choosing has smart, robust tools to combat hackers and scammers. More importantly, you need protection from a company you can trust.

We recommend our sponsor, TotalAV. With TotalAV, you’ll get free antivirus protection, but they also offer so much more. It’s a suite of 22 security tools that protect all of your devices. Kim calls it the “Best security suite for 2020.”

TotalAV protects all of your devices

TotalAV makes cybersecurity completely hassle-free for its users and does all the heavy lifting. Premium users can benefit from an extensive anti-malware database that provides advanced real-time protection keeping all of your devices safe from harmful threats and viruses.

Its all-in-one cross-platform security software will keep you protected at home, in the office or on the go. No matter which device or platform you use, you’re protected.

Windows

TotalAV offers protection for Windows desktop and laptop machines. Its antivirus is easy to install and was recently updated with improved performance and is more powerful than ever. Packed with new features and extras, you’re sure to love TotalAV for Windows.

Apple Mac

Mac systems are known for speed, efficiency and simple designs. But over time, your Mac can develop vulnerabilities. Equipped with the latest advanced anti-malware engine, TotalAV’s application will keep your Mac or Macbook protected from harmful threats and viruses.

iPhone/iPad

Boost your Apple devices’ memory and accelerate performance and browsing security with TotalAV’s iOS app. It’s a great tool to keep your iPhone or iPad running at peak performance.

Android

Android gadgets are huge malware targets, making up nearly 99% of mobile devices attacked. One reason that percentage is so high is users are able to install third-party apps that are not vetted by security checkers. This can lead to multiple privacy issues.

With TotalAV, your Android devices are secure with full-spectrum protection. Here are some features Android users can expect:

Antivirus protection – Powerful antivirus for your Android protects your gadgets against all the latest threats.

– Powerful antivirus for your Android protects your gadgets against all the latest threats. Smartphone optimizer – Improve your phone’s performance and speed. Free up space and memory for more photos and videos.

– Improve your phone’s performance and speed. Free up space and memory for more photos and videos. PIN protect apps – Prevent people from accessing apps on your device by password protecting them. It also works great for parental control.

Why TotalAV is the best choice for your digital protection

TotalAV isn’t just antivirus protection, it’s so much more. It has a wide range of integrated optimization tools at your disposal.

Here are some tools you can rely on:

Enhance performance

Over time, your devices will naturally slow down. TotalAV can identify specific errors and programs that impact your device’s performance to help you stay on top of things and get the best response possible.

Don’t worry about phishing

TotalAV’s SafeSite extension keeps you up to date and blocks the latest malicious phishing URLs. With thousands of new sites discovered daily, you’ll remain protected.

Real-time antivirus

TotalAV’s system scan locates, quarantines and eliminates viruses, trojans, adware, spyware, ransomware and more. This ensures you are protected from the latest threats.

Prevents unwanted access to your data

TotalAV understands privacy is important, which is why it provides remote firewall access to prevent unauthorized access to your private data.

Saves precious space

With TotalAV’s disk cleaner, you can clean up your device’s storage, app cache and any duplicate photos. This will help save you tons of valuable disk space on your gadget.

Get the Best Security Suite for 2020 and save an exclusive 80% at TotalAV.com/Kim.