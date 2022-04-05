Your privacy is getting more difficult to protect as technology advances. Whether you want to stay out of the reaches of Big Tech companies or want to keep an anniversary gift a secret, there are some things you can do. Tap or click here for three online privacy changes to make now.

One way to safeguard what you are doing online is to keep others from being able to see what you are searching for. Unfortunately, that isn’t as easy as it should be.

Thankfully, Google has finally finished working on a new privacy tool and rolled the handy feature out to Android users. Here’s how to quickly delete the last 15 minutes of search history on your Android.

A quick security fix

Many of us use Google on our phones, and what you search for is stored in your browser’s history. If others check or use your phone, like your children or partner, you may not want them to see what’s in there.

Perhaps you are planning a birthday party or purchasing a present for a loved one. Keep the surprise going by using Google’s new feature to erase the last 15 minutes of your search history quickly.

You can do it as often as you need for a quick and easy deletion option. You can also automatically delete your history every three, 18, or 36 months in the Google app.

Deleting 15 minutes on Android

You’ll need to be logged into the Google app on your phone and have it open to delete your history.

Open the Google app.

app. Tap on your profile picture or icon in the upper right.

or in the upper right. In the pop-up menu, select Delete last 15 minutes .

. Google will now delete the last 15 minutes of your search history.

How to auto-delete your search history

Deleting the previous 15 minutes of your search history is a good start, but you can protect your privacy even more. Here’s how:

Open the Google app.

app. Tap your profile picture or icon in the upper right.

or in the upper right. Select Privacy and Security .

. Tap History .

. Tap Go to myactivity.google.com .

. Select Auto-delete .

. Tap the circle next to Auto-delete activity older than and select 3 months , 18 months , or 36 months .

and select , , or . Select Next .

. Tap Confirm.

Now your activity will be deleted automatically for the time you choose. Just like that, you’re on your way to taking back a little of your privacy.

