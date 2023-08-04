Quick — what’s the one app you use more often than just about any other? (If your answer is TikTok, we must have a serious chat about productivity.)

Your browser is likely one of your most used apps. Whether working, playing, planning or researching the latest Apple Gadgets, we rely on our browsers to get the job done.

Typically, browsers do what they are supposed to. Browse the internet. Sounds almost breezy, doesn’t it? Unfortunately, with the advent of countless new browser extensions and tools, not to mention the increasing complexities of modern websites, we’re working our poor browsers to death.

To death? Really?

This increased demand on your computer resources can exhaust your machine, particularly your laptops and other lower-end devices. You might experience shorter battery life, slower performance times, cybersecurity risks and even (ugh!) system crashes.

Fortunately, there’s something you can do. By optimizing your browser’s settings, you can find what you need online … without staring at the Blue Screen of Death.

At last check, there were about 200 different web browsers available, but for now, we’ll walk you through how to optimize the three most common ones: Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge and Apple Safari.

Google Chrome:

Manage extensions: Click the three-dot menu in the top-right corner, then Extensions > Manage Extensions . Remove or disable any unnecessary extensions.

Click the in the top-right corner, then > . Remove or disable any unnecessary extensions. Disable hardware acceleration: Click the three-dot menu in the top-right corner, then Settings > System . Toggle off Use hardware acceleration when available .

Click the in the top-right corner, then > . Toggle off . Content settings: Click the three-dot menu in the top-right corner, then Privacy and security > Site settings. Review and customize permissions for Cookies and site data, JavaScript, Images, and Pop-ups and redirects.

Microsoft Edge:

Manage Extensions: Click the three-dot menu in the top-right corner, then select Extensions > Manage Extensions . Remove or disable unnecessary extensions.

Click the in the top-right corner, then select > . Remove or disable unnecessary extensions. Disable Hardware Acceleration: Click the three-dot menu in the top-right corner, then Settings . Tap the three-line hamburger menu in the upper-left corner and select System and performance . Toggle off Use hardware acceleration when available .

Click the in the top-right corner, then . Tap the menu in the upper-left corner and select . Toggle off . Privacy Settings: Click the three-dot menu in the top-right corner, then Settings. Tap the three-line hamburger menu in the upper-left corner and select Privacy, search, and services. Adjust your settings related to tracking prevention, cookies, site permissions and whatever else you deem necessary.

Apple Safari:

Manage extensions: Click Safari in the menu bar > Settings . Open the Extensions tab, then remove or disable anything you don’t use.

Click in the menu bar > . Open the tab, then remove or disable anything you don’t use. Site settings: From Settings , click the Websites tab. Customize settings for individual websites; you can block plugins, auto-playing media and location access.

From , click the tab. Customize settings for individual websites; you can block plugins, auto-playing media and location access. Disable auto-playing media: In Settings, go to the Websites tab > Auto-Play. Choose Stop Media with Sound or Never Autoplay to conserve resources.

That’s it! With just a few minutes of configuration and optimization, you could avoid a lot of dead battery-ation or even a maddening crash-ation.

BONUS: If you’re now intrigued by the power of browser optimization, tap or click for the best browser setting you have never checked.