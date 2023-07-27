It’s so annoying. You download an app, and the first thing it wants is permission to access your camera, microphone, location, contacts and blood type. (OK, just kidding on that last one.)

You can restrict those settings on your phone, but did you know you can — and should — do the same on your PC or Mac? Here’s how.

If you have a Windows PC

Head to your security and privacy settings to fiddle with your app permissions. It only takes a few clicks!

On Windows 11:

Go to Start > Settings > Privacy & security .

> > . Scroll to App permissions and select an option (e.g., Location ). From here, you can choose which apps can access this option.

and select an option (e.g., ). From here, you can choose which apps can access this option. Alternatively, you can use the Recent activity dropdown menu for each permission to show which apps are accessing them.

On Windows 10:

Go to Start > Settings > Privacy .

> > . Under App permissions, select an option, then choose which apps can access it.

You’ll see the whole gamut of permissions: Access to your calendar, files and folders, email, music library, notifications and webcam. Does photo-editing software really need to see your calendar? Nope.

If you use a Mac (like me!)

You’ll receive an alert when a third-party app tries to access and control your Mac through accessibility features. (Love this!) Of course, you can pop in to adjust your settings at any time.

Open the Apple menu and choose System Settings > Privacy & Security .

and choose > . A list of program permissions will appear, along with which applications have access to which permissions. Click on any permission to see the apps with access to it.

to see the apps with access to it. Use the toggle switch to turn Off permissions for each app.

Don’t be shy about switching off permissions. If an app truly needs access to something you’ve restricted it from, you’ll get a pop-up. My default is to say, “No, thanks” to most permissions, then wait and see.

It’s kinda like the advice I gave my friend, Julie. I told her to be on multiple dating apps to find a partner because she doesn’t believe in love at first site.