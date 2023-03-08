When you sign into a device with your Apple ID, it becomes associated with your account. This is convenient if you use that device every day, but you should be careful about older gadgets or ones you’re getting rid of. Here’s how to remove devices from your Apple ID account.

A single Apple ID and password give you access to all Apple services and participating third-party apps and websites. It’s a nice feature, but it’s vital that you check up on it now and then. Here’s why.

One ID for all

Your Apple ID is your personal account to access Apple services like the App Store, iCloud, Messages, the Apple Online Store, FaceTime and more. It includes your contact, payment and security information that you’ll use across Apple devices.

Whenever you get a new Apple gadget, among the first things you do is set up your Apple ID. Once you’re signed in, you have access to your account. This is particularly useful when you have everything backed up into iCloud and are setting up a new device.

Some apps and websites support Sign in with Apple, which lets you use your Apple ID and password to sign in. The nice thing about this is that you can use Apple’s Hide My Email service to create a unique email address without revealing your real one. Here are more ways to protect your personal information.

When you’re no longer using an app or website associated with your Apple ID, it’s a good idea to remove it. The less you spread out your information, the better. Removing the app doesn’t delete your account with that app or site, so keep that in mind.

Stop using Sign in with Apple for third-party apps

When you stop using your Apple ID with an app, you get signed out of the app on your device. The next time you visit the app or its associated website, you can either select Sign in with Apple to log in again or create a new account.

Manage Sign in with Apple from your iPhone

Go to Settings and tap your name .

and tap . Tap Password & Security > Apps Using Apple ID .

. Select the app or developer, then tap Stop Using Apple ID.

Manage Sign in with Apple from your computer

Go to appleid.apple.com and sign in.

Click Sign-In and Security from the list on the left and select Sign in with Apple .

from the list on the left and select . Select an app and click Stop using Sign in with Apple .

. Click Stop using to confirm your selection.

Manage Sign in with Apple from your Mac

Click the Apple menu and go to System Settings > [your name] .

and go to . Click Password & Security on the right, then click Edit next to Apps Using Apple ID .

on the right, then click next to . Click an app or website in the sidebar, then click Stop Using Apple ID.

