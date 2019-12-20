Worst passwords of 2019 – are you using one?

There are tons of cybercriminals out there looking to rip us off. Phishing scams, ransomware and spoofed websites are just some of their favorite tricks.

However, it's not always an ingenious plot that gets us in trouble. Sometimes, it's self-inflicted wounds that get us in online binds.

For example, you’re setting yourself up if you’re still using those weak passwords that have been around since the early ’90s. Let’s look at the 50 worst passwords that were used in 2019.

The shockingly worst passwords of the year

No matter how great the number of security risks is, people just don't take warnings seriously enough.

Even with all those threats, people are still using passwords like "qwerty" — in 2019 no less! Don't be one of those people. If you are using any of the following passwords for any online accounts, please change them ASAP.

With that said, here are the worst 50 passwords of 2019, according to SplashData:

123456 123456789 qwerty password 1234567 12345678 12345 iloveyou 111111 123123 abc123 qwerty123 1q2w3e4r admin qwertyuiop 654321 555555 lovely 7777777 welcome 888888 princess dragon password1 123qwe 666666 1qaz2wsx 333333 michael sunshine liverpool 777777 1q2w3e4r5t donald freedom football charlie letmein !@#$%^&* secret aa123456 987654321 zxcvbnm passw0rd bailey nothing shadow 121212 biteme ginger

Again, if you’re using any of the passwords on this list, you need to change it immediately! It would take literal seconds for someone to access your accounts, and that’s how you can get your identity stolen.

While passwords help protect your information, they are just one line of defense. If a cybercriminal breaks into your accounts, you may not recognize the damage until it’s too late.

That’s why two-factor (2FA) authentication is so important. Using text messages, emails or special apps, an account-holder will receive a notification every time a password is changed, entered on a new device or accessed from a new location.

You will have to verify that it's you attempting to gain access, which is why it's so effective at keeping your accounts secure.