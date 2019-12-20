Skip to Content
Worst passwords of 2019 – are you using one?

By Mark Jones, Komando.com
December 20, 2019

There are tons of cybercriminals out there looking to rip us off. Phishing scams, ransomware and spoofed websites are just some of their favorite tricks.

However, it’s not always an ingenious plot that gets us in trouble. Sometimes, it’s self-inflicted wounds that get us in online binds. Tap or click here to learn how scammers are spoofing websites in clever phishing scams.

For example, you’re setting yourself up if you’re still using those weak passwords that have been around since the early ’90s. Let’s look at the 50 worst passwords that were used in 2019.

The shockingly worst passwords of the year

No matter how great the number of security risks is, people just don’t take warnings seriously enough. Tap or click here to read about some of the biggest data breaches of 2019.

Even with all those threats, people are still using passwords like “qwerty” — in 2019 no less! Don’t be one of those people. If you are using any of the following passwords for any online accounts, please change them ASAP. If you need some help, tap or click here for 5 ways to create strong passwords.

With that said, here are the worst 50 passwords of 2019, according to SplashData:

  1. 123456
  2. 123456789
  3. qwerty
  4. password
  5. 1234567
  6. 12345678
  7. 12345
  8. iloveyou
  9. 111111
  10. 123123
  11. abc123
  12. qwerty123
  13. 1q2w3e4r
  14. admin
  15. qwertyuiop
  16. 654321
  17. 555555
  18. lovely
  19. 7777777
  20. welcome
  21. 888888
  22. princess
  23. dragon
  24. password1
  25. 123qwe
  26. 666666
  27. 1qaz2wsx
  28. 333333
  29. michael
  30. sunshine
  31. liverpool
  32. 777777
  33. 1q2w3e4r5t
  34. donald
  35. freedom
  36. football
  37. charlie
  38. letmein
  39. !@#$%^&*
  40. secret
  41. aa123456
  42. 987654321
  43. zxcvbnm
  44. passw0rd
  45. bailey
  46. nothing
  47. shadow
  48. 121212
  49. biteme
  50. ginger

Again, if you’re using any of the passwords on this list, you need to change it immediately! It would take literal seconds for someone to access your accounts, and that’s how you can get your identity stolen.

While passwords help protect your information, they are just one line of defense. If a cybercriminal breaks into your accounts, you may not recognize the damage until it’s too late.

That’s why two-factor (2FA) authentication is so important. Using text messages, emails or special apps, an account-holder will receive a notification every time a password is changed, entered on a new device or accessed from a new location.

You will have to verify that it’s you attempting to gain access, which is why it’s so effective at keeping your accounts secure. Tap or click here to learn more about 2FA and how to implement it.

