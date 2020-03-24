Despite the beautiful spring weather, COVID-19 is keeping most of us inside. And if you’ve been indoors for the past few weeks, you’ve probably already burned through your Netflix queue and DVR recordings.

But if you’re looking to watch something fun and learn something new, there’s never been a better time to catch up on The Kim Komando Show. We’re indoors too, but we’re using tech to help us weather the storm. Tap or click here to find out more.

The Kim Komando Show is your backstage pass into the world of technology and current events. See the latest tech innovations in action and get to know Kim and her outstanding callers with incredible stories to share.

The Kim Komando Television Show is a one-hour news and talk show that features call-in segments with consumers from all walks of life — from callers like you with basic questions to industry insiders like former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, who run multinational corporations.

Enjoy breaking news and tech spotlights with Tomorrow’s Tech Today, and get exclusive how-tos and trusted advice with Kim’s Digital Life Hack and DIY Security tips.

Here’s the latest episode. Just click play.

What’s more, you can follow The Kim Komando Show YouTube channel to catch up on previous episodes of the show.

Whether you’re a news-hound wanting a sneak-peek into the future of gadgets or someone who wants to know how to set up a router, you can trust Kim to deliver the best of the digital world on demand.