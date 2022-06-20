Social media giant Facebook is no stranger to controversy. Earlier this year, parent company Meta settled a seven-year class-action suit for allegedly collecting and storing the biometric data of users without their consent.

Facebook users in Illinois went to court, stating that Tag Suggestions and other facial recognition features violated the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act. Tap or click here to find out if you’re eligible for a nearly $400 payment.

While that was limited to Illinois residents, another lawsuit includes more people. Read on to find out if this claim affects you and what you can do about it.

Known as In Re Facebook Internet Tracking Litigation case, the class-action suit accuses Facebook of “improperly obtaining and collecting data” through third-party websites with a Facebook Like button.

The technicalities behind the data collection aren’t clear, but it allegedly happened between April 22, 2010 and September 26, 2011. If you’re a U.S citizen and browsed through websites with a Like button during that time, the lawsuit can include you.

While Facebook has denied any wrongdoing, it chose to settle the matter outside of court before it went to trial, where a judge will rule on the merits. The settlement amount is pegged at $90 million.

Submit your claim for a piece of the Facebook settlement

You must meet the following criteria to be eligible for inclusion and subsequent payout:

You were a Facebook User in the United States from April 22, 2010 through September 26, 2011.

You visited non-Facebook websites that displayed the Facebook Like button.

You may submit a claim if you can prove the above. It’s impossible to tell how much you can get at this stage in the lawsuit, as the final payout will depend on the number of claims submitted and additional fees. All settlement class members will be paid in equal amounts.

You have until September 22, 2022 to file a claim. Submit your Claim Form online or download the claim form and mail it to the Settlement Administrator.

For more information, contact the Settlement Administrator by email at info@FBInternetTrackingSettlement.com or by phone at 844-665-0905.

