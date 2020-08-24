Voting by mail: What you need to know

Prior to 2020, Benjamin Franklin was the most famous person associated with the USPS — and probably the only Postmaster General you could name off the top of your head. But the current Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, has quickly made a name for himself.

DeJoy took over the role of Postmaster General in mid-July but has been the subject of headlines ever since — everything from organizational shake-ups to changes that would delay mail delivery. All this came at a time when more Americans than ever are expected to vote by mail.

But while the majority of these changes have been a source of controversy for people across political aisles, a newly launched website Election Mail from the USPS may help clear up some of the confusion.

Why did the USPS launch an election website?

The pandemic will undoubtedly make in-person voting more difficult this year. A record number of states are set to allow mail-in voting, and the United States Postal Service says its new USPS Election Mail website can help new mail-in votes navigate the process.

“The Postal Service recognizes that many states are choosing to expand mail-in voting options in the upcoming elections and that there will likely be a significant increase in demand among postal customers to participate in those elections by using the mail,” USPS said in a news release. “In response, the Postal Service has updated its website to serve both voting customers seeking information on how to use the mail to vote and election officials seeking resources to help make their administration of the upcoming elections a success.”

Mail-in voting is a relatively new process for the average American. Oregon and Washington conduction elections almost entirely by mail, but in some states, just 2% of voters mailed in ballots in the 2016 election, according to Pew Research. Across the country, an average of 21% of Americans cast ballots by mail that year.

How can the USPS website help me vote by mail?

In addition to general voting-related links, the USPS Election Mail website offers a ton of information on the voting process — broken down for domestic voters, military and overseas voters and election officials.

Domestic voter information

Domestic voters, those living in the United States, can access direct links to federal election resources. You can also find links to state-specific resources, along with an FAQ section for vote-by-mail questions. These topics cover issues like the time frame for delivering votes by mail, the postage necessary to vote by mail and other important topics.

Military and overseas voters

The site also provides specific information for overseas and military voters, including links to resources supporting their election participation. Learn about the postage needed to vote while stationed overseas, when to request an absentee ballot, tracking for your ballot and more.

Election officials

The site also includes information for election officials, who can use the site for general election official-related FAQs or to request the Election Mail kit.

Other information

You can also find other election-related information and links, resources and submit general inquiries. The domestic voter section includes a link to find your state election website, and also offers links to sites for the:

For more information on the USPS Election Website or to find the information offered by the USPS voting by mail, visit usps.com/votinginfo.