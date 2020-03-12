As if things weren’t scary enough, the coronavirus outbreak has taken a turn for the worse. The World Health Organization just declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

The organization announced the change through this tweet, which reads, “WHO’s mandate is public health. But we’re working with many partners across all sectors to mitigate the social and economic consequences of this #COVID19 pandemic.”

You’re probably running to the nearest faucet right now to wash your hands. Don’t forget to use soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds! Now that your hands are clean, it’s time to disinfect everything in the area, including your phone. These high-tech phone sanitizers can help.

Kill bacteria with these UV phone sanitizers

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has emphasized the importance of regularly washing your hands to protect against coronavirus. It’s also advising everyone to keep their surroundings as clean as possible at the office and at home with approved disinfectants.

One piece of tech that is grimier than you might think is your phone. Think about how often you’re handling your phone and all the places you take it with you, including the bathroom.

Yep, they’re germ-infested no matter how often you clean them. That’s why it’s a good idea to incorporate a UV phone sanitizer to help kill all that bacteria and keep it clean when it’s not in use. Here are a few options.

1. Most affordable

If you’ve been paying attention, you know coronavirus hysteria has led to store shelves emptying out fast. Hand sanitizer, bottles of water and even toilet paper are hard to find these days. Well, UV light phone sanitizers are also in high demand, so if you want one you should order soon.

Amazon still has a few options available and this portable Soeland UV phone sanitizer is the most affordable option. It works for all iPhone and Android models and doesn’t use liquid, heat or chemicals, so it’s safe to sanitize anything that fits inside.

While killing 99.9% of germs, UV-C light can get to the microorganisms that hide in crevices where even cleaning wipes can’t reach. Just press the clean switch to start sterilizing and the machine will automatically stop after five minutes, when it’s finished.

2. Revolutionary bacteria-zapping technology

PhoneSoap’s revolutionary tech was featured on the popular TV show “Shark Tank.” Here is a PhoneSoap Pro model that can fit the largest of smartphones on the market.

Chemical wipes do a fine job of killing bacteria, but they don’t perform as well at killing germs on your phone. Uneven surfaces can leave germs alive while PhoneSoap gives you a consistent kill 100% of the time.

3. One of the fastest sanitizers around

HoMedics UV-clean phone sanitizer is one of the fastest on the market. With two UV-C Germicidal LED’s at 70 cycles per charge, completely surround your phone for optimal sanitizing in just 30 seconds per side.

After use, conveniently collapse the device for easy transportation in your purse, suitcase, gym bag and more. This sanitizer kills up to 99.9% of bacteria.

4. For the serious germaphobe

PurLite UV-C sanitizer box can be used for more than just your phone. It kills 99.9% of germs on smartphones, glasses, wallets and more.

Its compact design allows you to place it anywhere in your home and it blends right into everyday life. You can sterilize and disinfect any item that fits into the compartment and it comes with a 30-day, money-back guarantee.

Now that COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic, it’s time to take it seriously and follow guidelines set by health organizations. Using tech like UV phone sanitizers is a great way to help keep your devices as clean as possible. Oh, and don’t forget to wash your hands.

