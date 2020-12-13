Many of us would be lost without streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, even during a normal year. Throw in a pandemic, and people are relying on them even more.

Streaming services are like chips — you can't eat just one, and prices can add up quickly if you're paying for multiple options.

Another popular streaming service just announced a massive list of new shows and movies coming soon, but you’ll also be paying more each month. Find out what’s coming and if it’s worth the extra cost.

The big changes coming for streaming

There are some big changes coming for Disney+, one of the more popular streaming options. Not all of these changes are bad, mind you. They include new projects or spinoffs of popular shows and include Star Wars and Marvel content. Here are some of the more notable debuts making their way to your screen.

The new Disney+ projects

There are dozens of new projects in the works for Disney+ as we speak. These new projects include:

“The Mandalorian” is getting two new spinoffs: “Rangers of the New Republic” and “Ahoska.” “Star Wars: Lando” is another project that’s early in development.

and is another project that’s early in development. “Loki ,” a new Marvel series, follows the mischievous brother of the god Thor following the events of the film “Avengers: Endgame.”

,” a new Marvel series, follows the mischievous brother of the god Thor following the events of the film “Avengers: Endgame.” Whoopi Goldberg is reprising her famed role in “Sister Act 3” nearly three decades after the original film aired for audiences worldwide.

nearly three decades after the original film aired for audiences worldwide. More of National Geographic’s jaw-dropping content will make an appearance on Disney+ with new shows including “Welcome to Earth.”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” scored an early renewal for season 5 (on Hulu, which you can bundle with Disney+ — but we’ll tell you more on that below). This occurred before season 4 had even rolled out.

scored an early renewal for season 5 (on Hulu, which you can bundle with Disney+ — but we’ll tell you more on that below). This occurred before season 4 had even rolled out. “Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness” will be making its way to Disney+ in the form of a full-length Marvel feature film.

will be making its way to Disney+ in the form of a full-length Marvel feature film. The Marvel Cinematic (small screen) Universe will grow by three with the addition of “Secret Invasion,” starring Samuel L. Jackson; “Ironheart” with Dominique Thorne as a genius inventor; and “Armor Wars,” starring Don Cheadle.

starring Samuel L. Jackson; with Dominique Thorne as a genius inventor; and starring Don Cheadle. Marvel fans may want to take note of two new feature films coming to Disney+: “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” the third feature in the “Ant-Man” franchise; and another “Fantastic Four” reboot, which introduces Marvel’s most iconic family once again.

the third feature in the “Ant-Man” franchise; and another reboot, which introduces Marvel’s most iconic family once again. Animated series fanatics should note that “Baymax,” “Zootopia+,” “Tiana” and “Moana, The Series,” as well as “Iwájú,” which will be produced in collaboration with the Pan-African comic book entertainment company Kugali.

Want to know more about the upcoming Disney+ projects?

The new Disney+ bundles and pricing

There are a couple of changes being made to the way Disney+ packages content. Right now there’s a bundle for Disney+, Hulu (with ads) and ESPN+ for $12.99 a month. Another version of the bundle is coming that removes ads on Hulu and it’ll cost $18.99 a month.

Heads-up If you’re only subscribing to Disney+ itself — the price is going up by $1 a month, from $6.99 to $7.99 starting in March 2021. The price for the yearly subscription will increase too, going up $10 to $79.99 per year (vs. $69.99 now).

Other streaming news

There are a couple of other noteworthy changes coming for other streaming services, too — including Netflix, CBS All Access and Amazon’s Fire TV platform.

The updates to Fire TV

Let’s start with Fire TV, which is in the process of rolling out a new user interface and finally, user profiles. Included in the refresh is a new “Home” destination page, a Main Menu navigation bar and show recommendations arranged underneath the Main Menu. It even has separate tabs for your library or streaming apps, which should make it much easier to navigate.

CBS All Access updates

CBS All Access is also late to the party with user profiles, but better late than never. Like Fire TV, these user profiles will make it easier to tailor your recommendations and organize your content to your interests.

It’s also getting more family friendly, too. CBS All Access added a Kids Mode and other updates aimed at families to make it more appealing to households with young children.

Netflix gets more kid-friendly

Netflix just added similar features, including the Kids Activity Report that provides parents with information about what their kids are streaming.

Another feature, Family Profiles, is meant to help families find content that they can all watch together. This is different from the kids’ profiles, which limit content to kid-friendly shows. The Family Profiles will include PG-13 movies and TV-14 shows so that older kids can join in, too.