There’s no doubt smartphone cameras today are miles beyond what we got in the early days. In fact, the first iPhone models could only take photos, and required third-party software to shoot video.

But now, smartphone cameras are so stellar that they integrate features like wide-angle lenses and zoom by default. You don’t even need to buy accessories to shoot in 4K or higher. Tap or click here to see how the newest iPhones’ cameras compare to each other.

If you thought your stock iPhone camera was good, just wait until you get a load of this new app. Once it’s installed, you can use all of your cameras simultaneously. Does this mean anyone can now film and star in their own reality TV show?

DoubleTake app unlocks the true potential of your iPhone’s cameras

People may have poked fun at how many cameras Apple crammed into its iPhone 11 family of phones, but the company and its fans may be the ones laughing in the end.

Thanks to the power of the new DoubleTake app, it’s now possible to use both your front and your rear cameras at the same time. This lets users create unique, immersive video recordings without needing to buy expensive accessories like the GoPro.

Using DoubleTake is easy. Once you’ve downloaded the app and fired it up, you have the option to choose your preferred format. This can range from multi-camera options to a classic shot/reverse shot like you see on movies and TV.

DoubleTake’s developer, FiLMiC Pro, says the software was “designed for content creators of all skill levels” to capture “any situation that requires more than one perspective.”

This essentially puts the power of a major TV studio into a single handheld device.

While smartphones have already revolutionized the way we shoot and distribute digital footage, the new opportunities afforded by multi-camera setups could be huge. Or, more likely, it’ll be used to create even more stupid videos for Tik Tok. Tap or click here to see if Tik Tok is safe for kids.

Jokes aside, the fact that this feature is now unlocked is a game-changer and begs the question why Apple didn’t offer something like this in the first place. Maybe the goal was to sell this feature as part of an upcoming iPhone 12?

DoubleTake is available as a free download from the iOS App Store. An iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro, 11, Xs Max, Xs or Xr is required to use the multi-camera features in this software. Older phones are restricted to single-camera use.