Recall alert: Defect could cause this car to brake suddenly

Our cars have come a long way when it comes to technology. Think about all the advancements over the last couple of decades.

Can you even imagine trying to back out of a tight parking spot without that fantastic review camera? That’s a solid, “No, thank you!” One downside to car tech is how it opens the door for hackers. Tap or click here to find out how hackers are targeting your car.

But it’s not always about privacy. Sometimes vulnerabilities pose real life-threatening dangers. That’s exactly why a safety recall has just been issued for a popular vehicle.

Safety recall issued for certain Mazda3 vehicles

Mazda recently filed a defect notification with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for a safety defect. The defect was found in certain 2019 and 2020 model year Mazda3 vehicles.

Those vehicles could potentially stop on their own while being driven, due to inadvertent activation of the Smart Braking System (SBS), which is an automatic braking system.

According to Mazda:

“Incorrect programming of the SBS control software may cause the vehicle to falsely detect an obstacle in front of the vehicle while driving. In certain cases, the SBS control software may automatically apply the vehicle brakes to prevent or reduce damage from a collision, even though no collision is imminent.

If the SBS automatic emergency braking system unexpectedly activates while driving, the risk of a rear-end crash from a following vehicle may increase. There is a warning alarm sound and warning message displayed in the multi-information and active driving displays when this defect occurs.”

In laymen’s terms, basically your car could stop for no reason due to a flaw in the SBS software. At this point, there are just over 35,000 Mazda3 vehicles affected in the U.S. and U.S. territories, but no injuries or deaths have been reported.

What you can do if your car is affected

If your car is affected by this recall, you should receive a notification from Mazda. The company said it should have all notifications sent by mid-February of 2020. Or, you can contact Mazda for more information. If you don’t want to wait, contact Mazda customer service at 800-222-5500.

Even if you don’t have a Mazda3, there is a chance your car could be part of a recall. Automakers try to notify owners of safety recalls, but records aren’t always up to date and it can be easy to miss a letter sent in the mail.

Fortunately, there are online resources for finding out if your vehicle is subject to a recall. Tap or click here for ways to find out if your car has a safety recall.

It’s a good idea to watch for safety recalls. You never know when a flaw could be putting your life in danger. We’ll do our part and let you know whenever we hear about a major recall.