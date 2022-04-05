It’s spring, which means there’s a lot of pollen swirling around in the air. Focus on your smartphone and you’ll find even more floating junk — like a nasty strain of new Android malware.

Cybersecurity experts aren’t sure how you stumble upon it. Whether it comes from a malicious phishing link or a fraudulent app on the Google Play Store, we recommend being careful whenever you download a new app. If you don’t read the reviews and do your research, a bad actor can lash out and poison your device.

This new Android malware is like a snakebite

On April 1, experts with Lab52 blew the whistle on this threat. It wasn’t an April Fools’ joke — it was a serious wake-up call for anyone who downloaded an app called Process Manager. Although it looks like an innocent app that helps your phone function well, it’s just like a snake hiding in the grass.

Check your phone for any app icons that look like gears. If it’s called Process Manager, delete it now. This malicious app can lock your screen and even disable cameras.

When you first launch Process Manager, it says it needs you to approve 18 permissions:

Read call logs

Open camera

Wake log

Read external storage

Send and read SMS

Access network state

Record audio

Access coarse and fine location

Foreground service

Read phone state

Write external storage

Access Wi-Fi state

Internet

Receive boot completed

Modify audio settings

Read contacts

It gets worse

Maybe you just searched your Android for Process Manager. Nothing came up, so you breathed a sigh of relief. You had better take another breath and buckle up for some bad news.

Once you open this app and give it permission to invade your phone, it blinks out of existence. Or so it seems. The spyware removes its icon from your home screen and runs in the background. You won’t be able to see it or open it; the only sign of its existence is a notification saying, “Process Manager is running.”

According to the Lab52 team, Process Manager sends all the data it collects to a Russian server. That means event notifications, text messages and recordings are all going overseas. The team also discovered that this app can download extra payloads to your device.

What to look out for

First, look up your apps and see which permissions you’ve given away. You may find out that you’re handing over some risky information.

If you have a newer Android, you’ll get notifications that alert you when your camera or microphone is active. If you’re getting these, that’s a big sign of malware.

