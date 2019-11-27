Prepare for record-breaking Thanksgiving traffic as storms roll in

If you’re planning on hitting the road this Thanksgiving, you won’t be alone. According to AAA, more than 55 million Americans will be traveling at least 50 miles away from home to spend the holiday with family and friends. This is the second-highest amount of Thanksgiving travelers since AAA began tracking the numbers in 2000.

Here’s the bad news: Mother Nature doesn’t seem to want to cooperate. Massive storms are threatening Thanksgiving travel across the U.S. and there have already been hundreds of flights canceled in Denver alone.

Heavy snow is expected from the Rockies to the Upper Midwest and the West Coast is supposed to get hit with heavy mountain snow. Even if you’re not traveling, some of your family and friends are. To help keep track of the storms and stay safe, check out these informative weather apps and sites.

Stay connected with family and friends caught in storms

The Safe & Well site, operated by the American Red Cross, is critical if you or a loved one are caught up in a massive storm or weather-related disasters like hurricanes, wildfires, tornadoes and more.

You can register your name on the Safe and Well List, which friends and family can search in the aftermath of a storm. Also, concerned family and friends can search the list of those who have registered themselves as “safe and well” by clicking on the Search Registrants button.

A successful search will display a loved one’s first and last name along with a brief message. This site can help bring peace of mind when Mother Nature strikes the fiercest.

Tap or click here to get started on the Save & Well website.

Easy way to keep track of the weather

The Weather Underground app offers tons of weather information and it’s interactive. To check the weather in your area, or where you or loved ones are headed, simply drop a pin in that area on the map.

From there, you’ll get helpful information like temperature, humidity, wind speeds, hour-by-hour and 10-day forecasts, air quality, satellite maps and more.

The app also lets you compare today’s weather against historical data. There’s even a handy section that lets you monitor local flu outbreaks, so you can avoid high-risk areas. You can keep an eye on global storms in the Tropical Storm section and sign up for alerts when extreme weather is on the way.

There are real-time weather webcams that let you watch storms as they occur and live weather radio updates. The Weather Underground app is available for both Apple and Android devices.

Tap or click here to download for iOS.

Click or tap here to download for Android.

Weather app predicts when storms are on the way

Dark Sky is the perfect app for people who live in areas with frequent storms. Why? It gives detailed information and predicts down-to-the-minute forecasts for rain or snow to help you plan ahead — especially on weeks like Thanksgiving, when you’re going to travel.

The app uses your gadget’s GPS to know exactly where you are and has a handful of built-in notification options that offer rain and severe weather alerts. You can even set up your own custom notifications.

The app is available for Apple devices for $3.99. For Android devices, the app is free but offers in-app purchases for $2.99 per item.

Tap or click here to download the Dark Sky app from Apple’s App Store. For Android, click or tap here.

Now that you know how to stay on top of the weather, be safe out there. Happy Thanksgiving!