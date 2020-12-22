So you’ve been in quarantine since March but still ended up waiting until the week of Christmas to get your shopping done. Is there hope for a Christmas miracle? Rest assured that there is! Tap or click here for a smart way to save.

If you’ve shrugged off your shopping, you’re not alone. According to a study done by Hilton Honors, about 50% of shoppers wait until the last minute to get started. With the deadline approaching and stay at home orders looming, the best option to bag Christmas loot is to go — where else — online.

Some online retail outlets offer same-day delivery or pick-up options, depending on where you live. Make sure to check the delivery guidelines for your area before you click purchase. So, where should you begin? We have some ideas below.

Amazon

Amazon is the reigning king of online shopping, and the advent of its Prime membership program solidified its customer base with many perks and free delivery options.

This year the final day for one-day Prime delivery is Dec. 23. The final date for same-day and grocery delivery is Dec. 24. Christmas Eve is also the last day for Prime members to receive 2-hour grocery delivery in cities where this service is available.

At the moment, same-day Amazon delivery is only available in certain major metropolitan areas, so before you click the “Buy” button make sure to enter your ZIP code into the site to see if you are eligible. If so, you can still order same-day delivery without a Prime membership for an additional fee of $12.99 per item.

Walmart

Walmart has added thousands of items to its online store for contactless curbside pick up and delivery. Shoppers can book a time to pick up their items through Dec. 24.

You can also opt for express delivery. If you order by 1 p.m. local time, your items can be delivered in two hours or less if available in your area. Orders should be placed through the Walmart app. Christmas Eve is the last available day for this service before the holiday.

You can also place an order to be picked up in-store. Order by 4 p.m. local time Dec. 23 for your order to be picked up on Dec. 24.

Target

Target has hired 150,000 in-store shoppers to help meet the demand for online pick-up and delivery this season. Like Walmart, Target has many delivery and in-store pick-up options to choose from.

If you reside in an eligible area, Target offers same-day shipping. Christmas Eve is the last day to meet the holiday deadline, and you can place an order by the afternoon of Dec. 24 for same day delivery.

You can also place an order to be picked up curbside or in the store. Place your order by 5 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve and your package will be ready for pick up within a few hours. There will be special parking spots dedicated to the Drive Up service, so be sure to use one of those if you choose this option.

Best Buy

Finally, for the tech lover in your circle of friends and family, Best Buy offers shipping and pick up options that will help you save the day.

Best Buy offers free next-day delivery for purchases of $35 or more. The last day to take advantage of this option is Dec. 23 before 8 p.m. local time. Make sure your items are eligible, as large appliances may take longer to ship and will not be delivered by the Christmas deadline, and that this service is offered in your area.

Best Buy also offers same-day delivery in certain areas. Check that you reside in an eligible region, and place your order before 12 p.m. Dec. 24 to have your items delivered that day.

If you have a Best Buy nearby, you can also arrange in-store or curbside pick up. The deadline for orders is 6 p.m. local time on Dec. 24. You will be able to pick up your items on the same day with this option.

With so many last-minute shopping options, you should be able to finish your shopping (or just get started) with a few hours to spare. Be sure to pick up a little something for yourself too!

Best wishes and Happy Holidays!

