Opt-Out Tuesday: How to remove your info from Intelius

When was the last time you searched your name online? It’s a little eerie to click through the results. You’ll find some things are just plain wrong, but there’s likely plenty of accurate information about you floating around the web that you never realized. Things like your name, address, phone number, family history, employment information and more.

Crooks, hackers and scammers can access this information as easily as anyone else. Tap or click here for instructions for removing your information from these dangerous sites. So, where does all this info come from? An entire network of websites keeps tabs on you and offers the data to the highest bidder.

These people search and data broker sites crawl across social media and public records to build detailed personal profiles. If you care about your online privacy, deleting yourself from these sites is a great place to start. For this week’s Opt-Out Tuesday, we’ll show you how to remove yourself from Intelius.

Avoid people search sites at all costs, especially if it costs you

Most people search sites feel scammy in nature. If there’s a fee, you may think you’re paying for one report and find that you’ve been roped into recurring charges.

Removing your details is key to taking back some privacy. But don’t pay to remove your information from any site. This process must be provided for free.

When removing your data from people search sites, be careful which links you click. They’re often ads that lead you to another site that requests payment. We’ll provide accurate links to remove yourself from these sites with each Opt-out Tuesday report.

Do you have older relatives who may not know about these sites? While you’re opting out yourself, why not do the same for them? Just type in their information as you would your own, and follow our steps to completion.

Intelius is a people search juggernaut

Intelius is one of the more prominent data brokers on the web and owns several people search sites such as PeopleFinder, ZabaSearch and US Search.

Here’s how to opt out of Intelius:

Go to intelius.com/opt-out/submit.

Enter your first and last name, state of residence and email and select Continue .

. Find your name on the next page and select Remove This Record .

. You’ll be sent to a page informing you that an email confirmation was sent.

Open the message in your inbox and scan the information before hitting the Confirm Email button.

button. You’ll be taken to a final confirmation page.

Your information will be removed from the Intelius database within seven days. Check back after a week, and if it’s still there, repeat the process.

If you need help, contact customer support at 888-245-1655 or send a message to support@mailer.intelius.com.

