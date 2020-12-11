Need tech help fast? The next best thing to having me come over

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard from listeners looking to solve everyday tech issues. I’m talking about setting up new printers, annoying audio problems or just slow-running programs. Computer problems never seem to end and they always strike at the most annoying times.

Of course, you can always call and talk to me on The Kim Komando Show — I’d love to help you! But what if you can’t wait until Friday, when we record the show? What if you need immediate help?

That’s where my sponsor, Solve iQ, comes in. Whether it’s a slow PC, your webcam is a pain or any other problem, tech support is just a phone call away. Even better, they’ll work behind the scenes to stop those problems in the first place.

Tech support you can trust

There are so many “tech help” comopanies out there just waiting to rip you off. I hear from people all the time who got talked into a tech support plan for hundreds of dollars. Don’t be that person!

We all need help every now and then, and you need a company you can trust. I’m proud to partner with Solve iQ to help you out.

For $9.99 a month, you can call as many times you like to get help. There’s no commitment, pause, or stop your membership anytime you want.

Do you have a friend or family member who’s your designated techie? You know, the person you go to whenever your gadgets are acting up? Now you can give them a break, and who knows, maybe you’ll become the family techie!

With SolveIQ, you’re getting unlimited access to a pro tech support team. Call whenever you like — there’s no commitment, and you can stop your membership at any time. It’s the next best thing to having me come over to help you.

That’s not all. Sure, you’re getting a great team that can diagnose your tech troubles and point you in the right direction — but you’ll also get an awesome program that speeds up your computer and stops issues in their tracks, all for just $10 a month.

It’s the only service with driver updates personally tailored to your needs

I’m sure you know by now that updates don’t always help your computer. Sadly, these updates often come with bugs. Have you ever updated and then you can’t print? Updates might even make your computer run slower.

Luckily, SolveiQ makes sure that updates help your laptop or desktop, instead of hindering it. No more dealing with broken drivers and accessories that can’t connect after you update. Their patented technology gives you continuous protection and privacy, so no more bloated apps and malware.

You’ll love the Just-In-Time service, which optimizes your computer based on what apps are running, in real time. A faster computer with no work on your end? Yes, please.

Visit SolveiQKim.com today, and get back to the comfort of uninterrupted routines. Goodbye frustrations, Hello Possible.