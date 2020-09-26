Kim’s pick for home security: Get a FREE HD camera

Do you feel 100% confident your home is safe from thieves and break-ins? What about disasters like a flood or fire?

Now, keep reading for five tips anyone can use to keep burglars out and protect your property.

1. Think like a burglar

When you’re protecting your computer, you want to think like a hacker. When you’re protecting your car, you want to think like a car thief. When it comes to protecting your home, you need to think like a burglar.

Now, we don’t mean you should make a list of friends to help you form an “Ocean’s Eleven”-style crew or start looking online for someone to fence hot items. Instead, take a good look at your home and the ways you would get in if you wanted to rob it. Those are the spots that deserve reinforcement.

2. Take an inventory

When’s the last time you took inventory? Go around your house with your smartphone or a camera and snap some photos. That way, if a burglar gets in, you’ll have documentation to show any damage they caused. Photograph everything, regardless of how valuable you think it might be. Should anything happen, you’ll need this for the insurance company.

Once you’ve taken photographs, you can also create an inventory log that includes the estimated value of the items.

3. Secure the inside of your home

Here's how home security experts at SimpliSafe suggest you protect your home from the inside if you're hitting the road for an extended period.

Put your valuables in a safety deposit box. Lock all your windows and close most of the shades. Put a timer on some of your lights. When you leave, set your security system.

You'll also want to make sure you don't return to any damaged property. So, turn off and unplug electronics, especially TVs, computers and other devices that can be damaged during power surges.

You’ll also want to make sure you don’t return to any damaged property. So, turn off and unplug electronics, especially TVs, computers and other devices that can be damaged during power surges.

4. Secure the outside of your home

Don't make it easy for burglars to get inside your home. Here's how home security experts suggest you protect your home from the outside:

Move hidden spare keys inside your house while you’re gone. Put your car inside the garage. Mow the lawn and trim the hedges so your yard doesn’t look uncared for. Move ladders and other supplies a burglar could use to get to the second story.

5. Get your neighbors involved

To keep your home safe, there may be nothing better than having your neighbors keep an eye on it. Offer to do the same when they’re away. If your neighborhood is safe, insurance rates will stay low, and crime statistics won’t pop up on real estate websites. Win, win!

Here's how your neighbors can help keep your home safe, according to home security experts:

Have them pick up ads and flyers that people stick to your door. Note: Click here to have the U.S. Post Office hold your mail. Don't forget to put a vacation stop on newspaper delivery. Give your most trustworthy neighbor an extra key, in case they need to get in. Ask your neighbor to mow your lawn and trim your plants. Have them set out your trash cans, even if they're empty.

Remember, there’s a lot you can do to keep your home safe, even when you’re away.

