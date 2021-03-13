3 signs it’s time to ditch QuickBooks

What powers your business? Maybe you’re thinking people or technology. For almost all of us, the real answer is data.

From customer information to the files we access every single day, data is king. Financial records are no exception, and you need the right tools to manage yours the right way.

We hear from readers all the time who are fed up with QuickBooks. If you’re ready to make a change, keep reading. Not all systems are created equal.

1. Inflexible reports

Accounting software providers generally offer several pre-formatted reporting templates. That can save you time and money when you’re just starting out, but eventually, most businesses outgrow those templates.

What works for one company doesn’t necessarily work for others. Financial statements, for instance, may need to be tailored to present data in different ways for different audiences. Changing the layout or including additional data to a report should be easy, but it often isn’t. Hard-coded designs can be difficult or impossible to modify, preventing companies from communicating information in a way that makes sense for their business.

2. Spreadsheet overload

Spreadsheets are a popular reporting tool because they’re easy to use, but they have some big limitations. First of all, they’re static. Spreadsheets are out of date almost as soon as they’re created. They need to be updated frequently, and it’s a task to make sure everyone who needs it always has the latest version.

Spreadsheets can also lead to more reporting errors. They’re easy to modify and inherently insecure.

A better way to go is real-time data.

3. Rigid dashboards

Dashboards display the performance indicators that are important for you and your company. They can help your team stay on track and give you an idea, at a glance, of what’s working and what’s not.

The problem is customization. Different employees at your company should be able to customize a dashboard to meet their specific needs easily. Dashboards that are difficult to tailor to specific roles or are hard to personalize are often more a pain than a help.

