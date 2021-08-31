Can you hear me now? Apple will fix iPhones with sound issues

You may have experienced high-end audio at a movie theater or music festival. Think about sounds coming from different directions. The right settings can make a few speakers sound like a dozen speakers with a small home setup.

Apple has been experimenting with new ways to deliver sound through its Apple Music subscription service. This includes lossless audio and 3D sound. It’s available to Apple Music customers via AirPods, iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, iMacs and Apple TV. Tap or click here for more about Apple’s new sound and how to experience it.

Whether or not you’re interested in 3D sound, you can’t hear anything at all if your phone’s speaker fails. That is the case for some iPhone users who say they are having problems with their speakers.

Here’s the backstory

In a support document, Apple announced that some iPhone 12 and 12 Pro devices may be eligible for free service due to issues with the speaker. The devices in question were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021.

“Apple has determined that a very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module,” the document reads.

If you can’t hear anything from the receiver when making or receiving calls with your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro, you should use this program. An Apple or Apple Authorized Service provider will fix your device for free.

Apple states that the iPhone 12 mini and 12 Pro Max models are not part of this program. The program does not extend the iPhone 12 or 12 Pro warranty coverage and only covers affected devices for two years after you purchased them. So if you’re experiencing this problem, get on it right away.

The fix

You have a few options to get your faulty device serviced if you are experiencing this sound issue. Your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro will be examined before any service is performed. The following are your options:

Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

Make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store.

Contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center.

If your screen is cracked or your phone has any issues that interfere with the service, that will have to be fixed first, and you’ll likely pay for that. And make sure to back up your iPhone to iCloud or your computer before having any service done. Tap or click here and scroll to the back up your iPhone first section to learn how.

