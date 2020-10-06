Apple’s iOS 14 has been well received by many users, but not everyone is happy. There have been several complaints about glitches, crashes and battery issues — and many are tired of having their phone die on them.

Why the battery issues? Apple says it’s because you’re using your phone more after the update. Yes, really! Tap or click here for more details on what Apple said.

Despite what Apple says, iOS 14 users are still dealing with a number of battery problems. To address complaints, the company is telling users they need to erase their phones and restore them from scratch. It’s a bit of a lengthy process, but it seems like it fixes the issue. Here’s how you can do it at home.

How to restore your iPhone and get your battery working

If you’re experiencing battery issues like many other iOS 14 users, Apple has a fix in mind for you. There’s just one catch: You have to completely reformat your iPhone!

This may sound like a drastic step, but the good news is Apple makes it easy to back your phone up. To help you get your battery running smoothly again, we’ll walk you through all the steps.

To get started, let’s unpair your Apple Watch, if you have one. This will fix any issues with the Health app. If you don’t have one, you can skip these steps.

Open the Watch app. Tap My Watch, then tap All Watches. Tap the info button next to the watch you want to unpair. Tap Unpair Apple Watch.​

Next, let’s make an iCloud Backup. Keep in mind that you may be asked to enter your Apple ID and password to complete your backup. If you don’t have enough iCloud storage to make a backup, you may be asked to purchase more.

Your iCloud backup will also include a backup of your Apple Watch, so you don’t have to worry about creating a separate file for it.

Make sure your phone is connected to Wi-Fi and open Settings. Tap your name, followed by iCloud. Make sure that Health is turned on, or tap to turn it on. Tap iCloud Backup. Check that iCloud Backup is turned on, or tap to turn it on. Tap Back Up Now to create a backup. Wait for the backup to complete.

To confirm that your Health information backed up, open the Health app and tap your profile picture in the upper-right. At the bottom of the screen, you can see when your data was last backed up. If the time shown isn’t recent, wait for your backup to finish and check again.

Now that your watch is unpaired and your devices are backed up, let’s erase and reformat your phone:

Open the Settings, scroll down and tap General. Scroll to the bottom of the menu and tap Reset. Tap Erase All Content and Settings. Confirm to reformat your phone.

Your phone will erase itself and reboot. This can take some time.

Finally, you can restore your phone once it powers back on:

Follow the onscreen setup steps until you reach the Apps & Data screen. Tap Restore from iCloud Backup. Once your backup is restored, open the Watch app. Tap Start Pairing and wait for the pairing to complete with your Watch. Tap Restore from Backup and choose your backup to get your data back.

That’s all there is to it. According to Apple, this should resolve any lingering battery issues. If you’re still having trouble, though, a new update should be out before too long. That’s been the pattern with all these early-release glitches so far.