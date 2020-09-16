This year has been an unbelievably rough ride so far, but stay vigilant — we’re about to enter that stormy part of the year everyone dreads even when it’s not 2020. That’s right, it’s hurricane season again.

Each year, powerful hurricanes cause damage and catastrophic loss to millions of Americans. Worse yet, scammers are also paying attention during storm seasons to take advantage of impacted or desperate people. Tap or click here to see last year’s worst hurricane scams.

This year’s hurricane season looks to be one of historical magnitude. The powerful Hurricane Sally has made landfall in the Gulf Coast near southern Alabama and the Florida panhandle — bringing catastrophic rains and widespread flooding. Whether you live in the affected area or not, these digital tools can help you prepare.

Hurricane Sally is coming: What you need to know

Hurricane Sally is projected to lead to thousands of evacuations as it slowly progresses through southern Alabama and western Florida. Due to the slow pace of the storm, the danger comes from the sheer amount of rain it’s dumping rather than wind speeds.

For now, the best course of action is to monitor the storm’s movement and ensure you have ample supplies for an emergency. If you are in an at-risk area, get out now while there is still time. Bring your pets and essential supplies, and make sure to turn off all electrical equipment and gas before leaving.

Digital tools to help you weather the storm

There are a few websites and apps that may be useful to you as you brave the hurricane. All of them are free to use, and can help provide additional information on safe places to travel, damage reports and updates as the storm progresses:

Hurricane Aware: This detailed digital map gives you a play-by-play projection of how the storm will unfold, and even contains details on additional tropical storms in the Gulf and beyond.

AccuWeather Hurricane Tracker: In addition to traditional weather and storm reports, AccuWeather’s Hurricane Tracker also provides up-to-date information on wind speeds, pressure and movement in the atmosphere.

NHC: The National Hurricane Center and Central Pacific Hurricane Center is a good resource with constantly updated information.

The Weather Channel: Keep tabs on the storm as it happens from The Weather Channel’s dedicated hurricane tool.

National Hurricane Center on Twitter: The official government resource for Atlantic hurricanes, this account provides frequent updates and context to the storm events as they happen.

Note that following the events on generic Twitter accounts could lead to you reading misinformation. Large, chaotic incidents like this can lead to misreported facts and recollections, so stick to official accounts that have a vested interest in public safety.

For those of our readers in the path of the storm, our prayers are with you, your families and your neighborhoods as you brave this dangerous storm.