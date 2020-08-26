2020 has been an unbelievably rough ride so far, but stay vigilant — we’re about to enter that stormy part of the year everyone dreads even when it’s not 2020. That’s right, it’s hurricane season again.

Each year, powerful hurricanes cause damage and catastrophic loss to millions of Americans. Worse yet, scammers are also paying attention during storm seasons to take advantage of impacted or desperate people. Tap or click here to see last year’s worst hurricane scams.

This year’s hurricane season looks to be one of historical magnitude. The catastrophic Category 4 Hurricane Laura is barreling towards the Gulf Coast near Texas and Louisiana, and meteorologists are urgently warning residents to evacuate as the massive storm makes landfall. Whether you live in the affected area or not, these digital tools can help you prepare.

Hurricane Laura is coming: What you need to know

Hurricane Laura is a monstrous storm that has, at time of publication, already reached Category 4 status. This historical storm is projected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast, where meteorologists claim will be an “unsurvivable” storm surge with the potential to wreak massive amounts of destruction.

At-risk areas have already seen more than 650,000 people evacuated, and more may still be leaving the area in the hours to come. Meanwhile, the hurricane is expected to make landfall at some point Wednesday evening.

For now, the best course of action is to monitor the storm’s movement and ensure you have ample supplies for an emergency. If you are in an at-risk area, get out now while there is still time. Bring your pets and essential supplies, and make sure to turn off all electrical equipment and gas before leaving.

Digital tools to help you weather the storm

There are a few websites and apps that may be useful to you as you brave the hurricane. All of them are free to use, and can help provide additional information on safe places to travel, damage reports and updates as the storm progresses:

Hurricane Aware: This detailed digital map gives you a play-by-play projection of how the storm will unfold, and even contains details on additional tropical storms in the Gulf and beyond.

AccuWeather Hurricane Tracker: In addition to traditional weather and storm reports, AccuWeather’s Hurricane Tracker also provides up-to-date information on wind speeds, pressure and movement in the atmosphere.

NHC: The National Hurricane Center and Central Pacific Hurricane Center is a good resource with constantly updated information.

The Weather Channel: Keep tabs on the storm as it happens from The Weather Channel’s dedicated hurricane tool.

National Hurricane Center on Twitter: The official government resource for Atlantic hurricanes, this account provides frequent updates and context to the storm events as they happen.

Note that following the events on generic Twitter accounts could lead to you reading misinformation. Large, chaotic incidents like this can lead to misreported facts and recollections, so stick to official accounts that have a vested interest in public safety.

For those of our readers in the path of the storm, our prayers are with you, your families and your neighborhoods as you brave this dangerous storm.