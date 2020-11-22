Former Marine raises $60M for an app that could save you a ton of money

There are so many apps out there that it’s hard to know which ones you need and which ones you should avoid. That’s true not only for games or entertainment apps, but productivity apps are just as abundant.

You probably have tons of unused apps on your phone right now. Apps that looked promising but ended up being useless, expensive or security issues. You might even have some dangerous apps on your phone that need to be deleted right now.

So how do you know when an app is worth your time? Well, you rely on us to tell you about it, of course. A former Marine created one app that we think you should know about — and it could help save you money on costly home repairs. Let’s take a look.

How one app could save you on costly home repairs

Have you heard of HOVER? This app can help you speed up and reduce the cost of your home repairs. So if you’re in the market for a new roof, siding or addition, you may want to take note.

Created by A.J. Altman, a former U.S. Marine, HOVER uses 3D-imaging from photos taken on your smartphone to help you get home repair and roof replacement estimates. This app helps cut out the time commitment that comes with having your siding or roof damage assessed for repairs by contractors and roofing companies.

HOVER won’t just help you save time, though. It’s also free for homeowners to use, saving you money on repair estimates. And it’s easy to use. All you have to do is download the app and snap a few photos of your home’s roof, siding and windows to get a 3D rendering with exact measurements.

Once you’ve got a rendering of your home, you can use the app to see what the changes, updates or overhauls would really look like. You can use it to take a look at the new roof shingles you want or use the app’s design features to try on different manufacturers’ products and colors on the exterior of your home.

The app will let you envision new brick or stone additions, too. And it will deliver measurements for materials like siding, soffit, fascia, gutters and downspouts.

After you’ve decided on the materials or upgrades you want, use HOVER to ask a contractor or insurance adjuster to provide you with an accurate estimate using the app’s measurements. You’ll get an estimate based on information you send over via HOVER. No in-person appointments necessary.

This app isn’t just useful for homeowners, either. Professionals can also use this app to offer estimates to homeowners on repairs quickly. But it’s not free for contractors and insurance companies (or other professionals). It’s only free for homeowners to use. However, it could be worth the price to eliminate trips to work sites and risky contact with homeowners or contractors during the pandemic.

Interested in using HOVER for your next home project? Here’s how you do it.

Start by creating an account on the HOVER site. You can tap or click here to access it or visit https://hover.to/. (Note: You can also download the HOVER app to your phone and create an account in the app, but it’s easier to do from the desktop site.)

You’ll be asked to choose between contractor and adjustor accounts or homeowners. Choose homeowners. From there, you’ll be asked to enter your email and create a new password. Once that information is entered, you’ll be asked to enter your phone number.

If you prefer to do everything within the app, that’s OK. The app is free and available for both Apple and Android devices.

Once the app is downloaded and you’re logged in, you can use it to get estimates, try on paint colors and siding, add a brick or stone accent to the facade of your house or any other design elements you want estimates and information on.

The requests for estimates will be sent from the app to the potential contractors or insurance company if you’re filing a damage claim under your policy. It’s that easy!