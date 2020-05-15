Another 3 million Americans filed for unemployment this week, bringing the number of total filings to nearly 36.5 million since mid-March. Needless to say, a lot of people are struggling.

If you know someone who has lost their job, they may be able to find work as a contact tracer. Tap or click here to find job openings in your area. This position pays pretty well, too.

With so many people out of work or having to take a pay cut, now is a terrible time to be shelling out more money for groceries. Unfortunately, food prices are through the roof.

How much have grocery prices increased?

Normally, a simple way to save some money is to skip eating at restaurants and cook your meals at home. But we’re living in unprecedented times and ordering takeout from a local restaurant might actually be more cost-effective these days than making dinner for the family.

That’s because grocery prices have been on the rise since the start of this pandemic. In fact, grocery prices hit a nearly 50-year high in the month of April, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The problem lies within our food supply chain, which is why you’ve seen some empty grocery store shelves over the past few months.

Meatpacking plants around the country have had major issues with employees infected with COVID-19. In late April, the chairman of Tyson Foods warned that “the food supply is breaking.” Tap or click here for the frightening details.

The disruption in workflow and deliveries is just one of the problems. People panic shopping isn’t helping matters, either. Not only are meat and eggs hard to come by, but their prices are rising quickly.

Here’s a list of some grocery items you can expect to pay more for, along with the average percentage of increase:

Apples – Up 4.9%

– Up 4.9% Bread – Up 3.7%

– Up 3.7% Canned vegetables – Up 3.6%

– Up 3.6% Cereals – Up 1.6%

– Up 1.6% Crackers – Up 4%

– Up 4% Eggs – Up 16.1%

– Up 16.1% Fresh fish and seafood – Up 4.2%

– Up 4.2% Fresh whole chicken – Up 7.1%

– Up 7.1% Frozen fish and seafood – Up 5.8%

– Up 5.8% Frozen vegetables – Up 2.7%

– Up 2.7% Milk – Up 1.5%

– Up 1.5% Oranges – Up 5.6%

– Up 5.6% Pork chops – Up 7.4%

– Up 7.4% Soups – Up 2.6%

– Up 2.6% Uncooked beef roasts – Up 5%

– Up 5% Uncooked ground beef – Up 4.8%

That’s just a partial list of grocery items that have increased in price. To see the full list from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, tap or click here.

Despite the excessive prices, we all still need to refill the fridge and pantry from time to time.

When you do your shopping, whether it’s in-person or online, there are safety precautions that you need to take. Tap or click here to find out how to safely shop online and in-person.