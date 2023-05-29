Don’t expect your iPhone to work seamlessly with a GM vehicle. The carmaker plans to swap Apple CarPlay in its future electric vehicles (EVs) for a custom system developed using the Android Auto backend.

If it’s important for you to have CarPlay in your next vehicle, check Apple’s website to view the more than 800 models that still support it. The list includes models from Volkswagen, Nissan, Ford, Honda and Audi, among others.

Next-gen CarPlay is coming this fall

It lets Apple control everything from the interior climate to the gauge clusters. For now, you’ll see it in models from these carmakers:

Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Lincoln, Audi, Volvo, Honda, Porsche, Nissan, Ford, Jaguar, Acura, Polestar, Infiniti and Renault.

