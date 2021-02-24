Auto recall: Ford recalls Rangers, F-150s and Super Duty trucks

If you’re a Ford fan, watch out. The automaker found a critical safety issue in models sent to the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Now, it’s recalling 80,000 vehicles to ensure you’re not in danger when you drive.

Car recalls are more common than you might think. Manufacturers sometimes discover massive threats that could put you at risk only after they've sold hundreds of models.

This recall affects 79,017 trucks in total. Keep reading to find out if you’re in danger when you drive.

Drive safely. Otherwise, your protection could shatter

Watch out for flying windshields. Two of Ford’s beloved models may have windshields that weren’t properly bonded into their frames. In other words, the windshields could pop off if you get into an accident.

That’s why Ford is recalling thousands of pickup trucks in America. Here are the specific vehicles with the issue:

2021 Ford F-150 vehicles made from Oct. 27, 2020, to Feb. 3, 2021, at the Dearborn Truck Plant

made from Oct. 27, 2020, to Feb. 3, 2021, at the Dearborn Truck Plant 2020 and 2021 Ford Super Duty trucks made from Oct. 13, 2020, to Jan. 23, 2021, at the Kentucky Truck Plant

If you have one of these models, expect a notification in early April of this year. When you turn in your car, dealerships will remove and reinstall the windshield using the proper procedure.

This isn't the first time Ford F-150s were recalled. A software glitch found last year endangered millions of drivers.

This free tool checks for safety issues

If you’d like to get a head start instead of waiting for a letter, you can call Ford at 800-392-3673. Or you can head to NHTSA’s website to see if your car has a critical safety issue.

Whenever there’s a recall, this checkup tool lets you know if your car is affected. First, you’ll need your 17-digital Vehicle Identification Number, or VIN, which you can find on the lower left of your car’s windshield. It’s also on your car’s registration card or even your insurance card.

Next, enter your VIN into the database to see if your car has been involved in a safety recall in the past 15 years. You may find out that your car has been putting you in danger for years.

Here’s a caveat, though. Usually, either a car manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issues a recall. Since Ford blew the whistle this time, NHTSA hasn’t had the time to generate a VIN recall yet.

In other words, if you have a Ford truck and you're not sure if you're in danger, you won't be able to immediately confirm your fears. Bookmark this tool so you can check back from time to time.

This way, you can find out if you need to fix your vehicle ASAP. Otherwise, you may have to wait until April, when Ford will start to send notifications.

Bad news: There are other Ford recalls swirling around

Maybe you breathed a sigh of relief when you read that only Ford F-150 and Super Duty trucks were recalled. “My car is a different model, and it was made back in 2008,” you may think. “I’m in the clear.”

Not so fast. There are a few other recalls Ford drivers need to know about.

A flimsy airbag issue affects around 153,000 Ford Rangers made from 2004 to 2011.

made from 2004 to 2011. Yet another airbag issue affects around 1,000 cars, including Ford Ranger , Mustang , Fusion and Edge models.

, , and models. There’s also a problem with the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport model. Thanks to loose rear suspension issues, Ford is recalling around 1,640 vehicles in the U.S.

If you have any of these models, check out the tool above to determine if you've been affected. You could also stay up-to-date with the latest recalls by signing up for our newsletters.