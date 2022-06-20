Smart homes let you control your home’s security, temperature, lighting and more right from your phone or with your voice. Virtual assistants can set the mood in your living room or lock the doors when you leave.

Even though they are made by two of the largest tech companies in the world, even Amazon’s Echo and Google’s Home Hub are vulnerable to hacks. Tap or click here to secure your smart home speakers against attack.

Anker’s Eufy Homebase 2 provides storage and management for other Eufy smart home devices such as doorbells, alarms and cameras. Here’s the bad news: The device has three dangerous vulnerabilities that need to be addressed.

Hackers can sneak right in

Security researchers at Cisco Talos found vulnerabilities in the Anker Eufy Homebase that can be exploited by hackers:

CVE-2022-21806 is a critical vulnerability that attackers can exploit to send packets and execute remote code.

is a critical vulnerability that attackers can exploit to send packets and execute remote code. CVE-2022-26073 can be exploited in the same way as the above vulnerability, but this time attackers can reboot the target device.

can be exploited in the same way as the above vulnerability, but this time attackers can reboot the target device. CVE-2022-25989 is a vulnerability that attackers can use to force the Homebase to send traffic to an external server, such as footage from connected camera devices.

So, what does that mean in layman’s terms? A hacker could send information to your smart hub to take control remotely, reboot your hub or even send your security camera footage to anyone they choose. Now that’s scary.

RELATED: Update Windows now to protect against this dangerous exploit

Update your Homebase 2 ASAP

Now, here’s the good news. There’s a fix for these issues. Cisco Talos informed Anker of the issues and the company released firmware versions 3.1.8.7 and 3.1.8.7h in April.

The eufySecurity app automatically updates your devices when you first open it so there’s a good chance yours is already protected from these vulnerabilities. To check the firmware version, open the app and go to My Devices > Select Devices > Devices Settings > About Device > System Version.

Anker says that Eufy security updates happen automatically in the “wee hours.” You can manually update the firmware by opening the app and My Devices > Select Devices > Devices Settings > About Device > Check for firmware.

You may also like:

Hackers can get into these popular smart home gadgets

X

4 essential ways to keep hackers out of your smart home security cameras