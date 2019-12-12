Recall alert! E. coli outbreak linked to this product

We’re always warning you about product recalls. That’s because some of the recalled items are extremely dangerous and if you have any in your home you need to stop using them ASAP.

There has been another E. coli outbreak across the U.S. and you might have some of the infected food in your fridge. Keep reading and we’ll tell you what you need to look for and what your next steps should be.

CDC warns of new E. coli outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is warning consumers about a new E. coli outbreak that’s already been reported in multiple states. As of Monday, eight people in three different states have been infected.

Three of the victims ended up in the hospital and one person went into kidney failure. Fortunately, no deaths have been reported.

The outbreak has been linked to Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp chopped salad kits.

Identifying information of potentially contaminated salad kits include the UPC 0 71279 30906 4, beginning with lot code Z and a best-before date up to and including 07DEC19. You can find this information printed on the front of the bag in the top right corner.

The CDC and FDA are investigating to determine what ingredient in the salad kit was contaminated, but have not pinpointed the exact cause yet.

Romaine lettuce is one of the ingredients found in the salad kits; however, the CDC said it doesn’t know yet if this outbreak is related to a recent E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce coming from the Salinas, CA region.

Symptoms of E. coli include stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Some of the infections are mild, but others can be life-threatening. If you or anyone you know has these symptoms, the CDC recommends talking to your healthcare provider immediately.

What can you do now?

To avoid this serious E. coli outbreak, the CDC suggests the following steps:

Check your fridge for this salad kit.

If you have one, do not eat it. Throw it away.

Even if some of the kit was eaten and no one got sick, throw the rest away.

Even if some of the kit was eaten and no one got sick, throw the rest away.

Wash and sanitize drawers or shelves in refrigerators where the salad kit was stored.