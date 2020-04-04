For weeks, we’ve heard conflicting information on whether we should wear masks in public.

Of course, anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 should stay home and wear a mask to protect those who are not ill. Caregivers for anyone with COVID-19 should also wear a mask. But what about everyone else?

On Friday, President Trump announced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends people wear cloth or fabric face masks in public. Wearing masks is voluntary, so should you do it?

The short answer is, again, yes. Everyone should wear a face mask in public: in grocery stores, in pharmacies, when taking public transportation, when answering your door, especially on airplanes, buses, subways, Uber and Lyft, and everywhere else people gather.

Keep reading to find out what kind of mask you should wear and the safest way to do so.

Why the mixed messages?

Since the start of the coronavirus spread in the U.S., the CDC has said masks were only necessary for the public for those infected, showing symptoms or taking care of someone who was. The World Health Organization said the same.

Perhaps the CDC was attempting to conserve face masks for hospitals and first responders. America believed that message — for a while.

But the evidence from South Korea, Hong Kong and other parts of Asia where wearing face masks in public is an ordinary part of daily life, the spread of the virus is reduced — so much so that on April 2, the White House changed its position on face masks.

Now, two questions emerge: What kind of mask should you wear? And how do you put them on without contaminating the mask or yourself?

N95, KN95, surgical masks or a plain old bandana?

First, the face mask: The N-95 respirator mask is clearly the best. But the CDC is shooing the public away from them because they’re in short supply and needed in hospitals. eBay sellers offer the KN95 mask, saying it’s as good as the N95.

According to KN95 standards, it is. But KN95 masks are made in Chinese factories not certified safe by the Food and Drug Administration.

The good news is that for general use and wearing a mask in public for prevention, N95 masks are NOT necessary. General disposable surgical masks are fine, fairly inexpensive and easy to wear.

If you cannot find surgical masks, you can use a clean bandana or scarf. You may look like you’re about to rob a stagecoach, but you’re adding a measure of personal safety.

How to wear a mask safely

So whether it’s a mask, scarf or bandana, BEFORE you put in on, wash your hands for AT LEAST 20 seconds in hot soapy water, dry your hands with a clean paper towel and throw the paper towel away.

If you’re using a mask, it has two strings that loop behind your ears. Put the mask on and open it up to cover above your nose and below your chin. It’s folded in two places like an accordion.

While wearing it, do not touch the mask. Promptly take it off and throw it away before walking into your home. Then, wash your hands again.

For scarves and bandanas, make sure they are freshly cleaned. Tie it around your face, covering your nose and mouth. Again, while wearing, do not touch it.

Promptly take it off before walking into your home and put it right in the wash. Set your washer and dryer to sterilize if you have that setting available, or use the hottest water setting you can. Then wash your hands again.

Remember: Always assume everyone you meet has the virus and act accordingly. The only surefire way to prevent contracting the virus is to avoid being exposed to anyone who has it.