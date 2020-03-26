In the wake of the spread of COVID-19, many companies are offering special freebies and deals. This is especially helpful for those who have to keep a close eye on their bank accounts.

Freebies alone can't offset the hard financial times people are experiencing. Thankfully, there are several companies looking to hire people immediately.

From entertainment to fitness to food to education and more, there are countless freebies you can enjoy — if you know how to find them. But who wants to spend hours searching the internet? Well, you don’t have to because we already did.

Time for freebies

Since most of us have nothing but time, we should find ways to stay sane. Luckily, several companies are willing to share free forms of entertainment, tech and more.

Want to learn a few new skills? There’s a freebie for that. Need something to keep your kids busy? There are kid-friendly options, too. Let’s start with entertainment.

Entertainment

Tech

Get Microsoft Teams for free. As the world transitions to distance learning and remote work, virtual collaboration is essential. Microsoft Teams allows users to chat, meet and call one another individually or as a group chat.

Advanced Google Hangouts Meet features for free. Through July 1, 2020 all G Suite customers can make use of Hangouts Meet’s advanced features, like meetings of up to 250 participants, live streaming and recording.

Zoom for video, conference rooms and phone. Zoom is a free software that allows users to have online meetings, video webinars, virtual conferences rooms, a phone system and business-facing instant messaging.

Meero offers free large file transfers. Meero’s MeeroDrop service has been upgraded to 10GB of capacity and three months of validity, which are features traditionally reserved for the premium service.

Fitness

Yoga With Adriene. Adriene’s yoga channel is immensely popular and perfect for beginners who just might need a little extra zen and a good way to workout at home. The best part? You don’t even need advanced equipment.

Down Dog fitness apps for free. All of Down Dog’s apps, Down Dog, Yoga for Beginners, HIIT, Barre and 7 Minute Workout are free until April 1st. To all students and teachers, Down Dog is offering their school memberships for free until July 1.

Planet Fitness home work-ins. Every day at 4 p.m. PT, Planet Fitness, is live-streaming a workout for those at home. You don’t even need advanced equipment to follow along.

Restaurants

Education

450 Ivy League courses you can take for free. Across the eight Ivy League schools, there are more than 450 active courses from Computer Science to Art & Design and everything in-between.

3,800 free Coursera courses through your university. Any university that signs up for Coursera, which is free to do, will have access to 3,800 courses across 400 specialties. Up to 5,000 different licenses can be earn through these courses.

Scholastic Learn at Home. From preschool through ninth grade, Scholastic is offering daily projects to help keep kids read, think and grow. There are also additional resources offered to families and teachers looking to ease the transition to at-home learning.

Khan Academy’s free teaching resources. For kids from two to 18, Khan Academy offers daily learning schedules and resources for parents and teachers alike.

Sports

NBA League Pass free preview. During the NBA hiatus, the NBA is offering complimentary access to both full-length and condensed replays of all games from the 2019-2020 season. It’s also offering an archive of many classic games and NBA content.

NFL Game Pass for free. Through May 31, 2020, the NFL is offering its Game Pass service for free. Users can replay NFL games from 2009 to 2019 and watch NFL original shows. Watch full replays or condensed games.

NHL Live for free. Until April 20, 2020 the NHL is offering its NHL Live pass for free. Stream more than 1,000 games, both live and on-demand, as well as the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Price Breaks

T-Mobile Connect phone plan. In response to COVID-19, T-Mobile has launched a new phone plan for $15 a month plus tax that offers unlimited talk and text, 2 GB of high-speed data and access to T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network.

GM offering 0 percent interest loans and free Onstar. To help offset the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, GM is offering 0%, 84-month loans with deferred payment for up to 120 days. GM is also rolling out free Onstar support to all current owners of GM vehicles, as well as 3 GB of free data.

Once you tire of all the free things you can do and the deals you have access to, we'll all probably be back to work! Just remember to take breaks to check in on friends and family.

We will continue to update this list, so bookmark it and check back for more offerings.