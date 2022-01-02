If you thought you needed a fancy smartwatch to check your heart rate on an iPhone, think again. Already available on Android, Google Fit is finally adding a new feature that lets Apple users see how fast their hearts are pumping and respiratory rates — no wearables required.

If one of your new year’s resolutions is to work out more, don’t miss out on this Google Fit update. Keep reading to find out how the update uses your iPhone’s cameras to track your vitals.

Here’s how it works

First, you’ll need the Google Fit app. Once you link your Google account, you’ll also be asked if you want to link the data with Apple Health.

When that’s out of the way, you’ll be able to check your heart rate by following these steps:

In the Google Fit app, tap Browse at the bottom of the screen

the Google Fit app, tap at the bottom of the screen Tap Vitals , then Check your heart rate

, then Follow the prompts and place your finger over your iPhone’s rear-facing camera (in a well-lit area).

(in a well-lit area). After around 30 seconds, the app will estimate how quickly your blood is pumping.

How does that even work? According to Google, the app is able to estimate blood flow using the camera by tracking the subtle changes in the color of your finger.

Google Fit can also measure your respiratory rate by observing chest movements through your smartphone’s front-facing camera. Follow the same directions to check your breathing, by selecting Track your respiratory rate in the Vitals menu.

You’ll have to use the front-facing camera and sit still for 30 seconds. This way, it can tell how many breaths you’re taking each minute. This app even factors in lighting and age to make sure it’s giving you the most accurate results possible.

🚨 What it means for you Don’t forget this is Google we’re talking about and that means even more data collection if you use the Google Fit app and these new health-tracking features. ✅ Between all of Google’s services, it can seem like an uphill battle trying to reclaim your privacy. Tap or click here to see everything Google tracks about you with tips to erase it. ✅ On the other hand, if you want to use the new Google Fit heart and respiratory tracking, Google does have a disclaimer: “These results are not intended for medical purposes and should not be used to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or medical condition.” Simply put, check with your doctor with any concerns.

