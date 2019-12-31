3 settings you must change on your Ring video doorbell

Unlike traditional doorbells that require you to squint through a dime-sized peephole, glance out a window or open the door without knowing who is on the other side, Ring provides you a clear view of who’s visiting.

In addition to being a convenient method of answering your door, the Ring video doorbell provides a layer of security for you and your home with its live view and recordings. Tap or click to learn how the Ring video doorbell app saved a family from a massive fire.

If you recently joined the millions across the nation who rely on Ring doorbells, you will find setup simple and straightforward; however, there are three settings you should adjust right away.

1. Step it up

As with any account that requires internet access, you need to set up two-factor authentication with your new Ring.

This extra security layer will help prevent unauthorized people from accessing your account information. With the two-factor authentication feature enabled, Ring will require you to enter a unique 6-digit code in addition to your password to access your Ring account.

To activate, open your Ring app and tap the three-line menu in the top-left corner. Click Account and tap Two-factor Authentication. Click Turn on Two-Factor, enter your password and click Continue. Enter the phone number you wish to receive the codes on, then tap Continue. Enter the numbers sent to your phone and click Verify.

If you think you don’t need any extra security, you may want to think twice. Tap or click to learn about our recent report about Ring cameras being hacked.

2. Nosey Neighbors

By default, Ring comes with the Neighbors app, which allows you and residents who live within a specified distance (as determined by you in the Ring app) to share images, videos and information about suspicious activity, lost pets or other safety matters that may be of interest to the neighborhood.

As residents work together and monitor their homes and neighborhoods, police departments across the U.S. have joined Ring in an effort to keep a closer eye on criminal activities via the Neighbors app. Tap or click to see if police are using Amazon’s Ring surveillance network in your neighborhood.

While these connections may be beneficial for neighborhood watches, it raises serious privacy concerns with its video-sharing option.

Reports indicate that although Ring doesn’t share your address when you post to the Neighbors app, hidden geographic coordinates are connected to every post, which, if discovered and deciphered, could help anyone locate your home.

To avoid exposing such data, it is essential you only share photos and videos that are relevant to a serious issue in your neighborhood. Tap or click to learn how your home address could be exposed through the Neighbors app.

3. Share, but don’t share

Of course, if you have multiple people who reside in your home, you will want them to have some access to your Ring account. But what you don’t want to do is share your login info. A more secure method is to add each individual as either an owner, shared or guest user in the Ring app.

Each option affords the user access to the device and prevents them from changing system settings or account information. Users can view cameras and share videos (access can be granted or revoked by any owner). Tap or click to see how the Ring app helped track a package thief.

Although the Ring doorbell and its Neighbors app are designed to protect you and your home, be cautious, as some settings may leave you vulnerable. Make the changes above and you’ll be more secure in your home.