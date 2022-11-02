Recalls can range from minor annoying issues to deadly safety concerns. Here’s one of the latter. A major manufacturer is recalling 19 shampoo products for containing a cancer-causing carcinogen. Tap or click here for the complete list and what you need to do.

We’ve been covering car recalls for years at Komando.com and have discovered something alarming these past six months. More than 5 million cars have been recalled since April this year.

We’ve gathered every recall report we’ve put out since then and put them together in this post. This is a great place to start if you’re wondering whether or not your car is on a recall list. We’ve included links to each report for more details.

Tip: We have dozens of vehicle models on this list from nearly every major manufacturer. To quickly find your vehicle in our roundup, hit Ctrl+F on your keyboard and type in your model number. Press Enter to search the page for the exact text.

Audi, Volkswagen, Jeep and Ram recalls

Audi and Volkswagen are recalling 74,067 vehicles for potential engine issues. Damaged engine connecting rod bearings could lead to engine failure. That means you could deal with oil leaks the next time you drive.

Here are the affected Audi and Volkswagen models:

2021 Audi Q5 and Q5 Sportback .

. 2022 Audi Q5 and Q5 Sportback .

. 2022 Volkswagen Atlas .

. 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport .

. 2023 Audi Q5 and Q5 Sportback .

. 2023 Volkswagen Atlas .

. 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport.

79,937 Jeep and Ram models are recalled for faulty fuel pumps, seat belt retractors or battery pack fuses.

Here are the affected Jeep and Ram models:

Jeep Wrangler models built between Aug. 20, 2019, and Dec. 20, 2021 .

. Jeep Gladiator models built between June 4, 2020, and May 13, 2022 .

. 2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid .

. 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid .

. Ram 1500 models built between May 29, 2019, and Jan. 21, 2022.

Tap or click here for our full report on these Audi, Volkswagen, Jeep and Ram recalls, with detailed instructions to get your car fixed.

Hyundai and Audi recalls

70,000 Audis are being recalled for problems with the rear camera’s software, which could make the display appear blank.

Here are the affected Audi models:

Audi A4 Allroad and Sedan .

. Audi A5 Cabriolet, Coupe and Sportback .

. Audi A6 and A6 Allroad .

. Audi A7 .

. Audi A8 .

. Audi E-Tron Quattro and E-Tron Sportback Quattro .

. Audi Q5 and Q5 Sportback .

. Audi Q7 .

. Audi Q8 .

. Audi RS5 Coupe and Sportback .

. Audi RS6 Avant .

. Audi RS7 .

. Audi S4 Sedan .

. Audi S5 Cabriolet, Coupe and Sportback.

Hyundai recalled over 50,000 vehicles for problems with the transmission oil pump, which could lead to a loss of power while driving.

Here are the affected Hyundai models:

2021-2022 Hyundai Santa Fe .

. 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz .

. 2021-2022 Hyundai Sonata .

. 2022 Hyundai Elantra N .

. 2021-2022 Hyundai Veloster N .

. 2022 Hyundai Kona N.

Tap or click here for our full report on these Hyundai and Audi recalls, with detailed instructions to get your car fixed.

Tesla recall

The NHTSA issued a recall for 1,096,762 Tesla vehicles for faulty power windows. The automatic reversal system, or pinch detection, is malfunctioning.

Here are the affected Tesla models:

2017-2022 Tesla Model 3 .

. 2021-2022 Tesla Model S .

. 2021-2022 Tesla Model X .

. 2020-2022 Tesla Model Y.

Tap or click here for our full report on this Tesla recall, with detailed instructions on how to get your car fixed.

Nissan and Porsche recalls

200,000 Nissan trucks are being recalled for automatic transmission problems. Your vehicle may roll away after placing the shifter into park.

Here are the affected Nissan models:

2020-2023 Nissan Titan .

. 2020-2023 Nissan Frontier.

190,000 Porsche vehicles built over 17 years are being recalled for a missing cover on the headlight adjustment screw, which could mess with headlight alignment.

Here are the affected Porsche models:

Porsche Cayenne models built between 2003 and 2020 .

. Porsche Cayman S models built between 2003 and 2020.

Porsche Panamera models built between 2003 and 2020 .

. Porsche Macan models built between 2003 and 2020.

Tap or click here for our full report on these Nissan and Porsche recalls, with detailed instructions to get your car fixed.

Ford, Kia, GM and Mitsubishi recalls

Two recalls affecting 242,901 Ford F-150 trucks were issued in December 2021 and August this year. Both recalls pertain to the same problem: Underbody heat and improper installation of noise insulators could come in contact with the driveshaft and damage it.

This recall only affects the 2021-2022 Ford F-150.

30,000 Kia vehicles are being recalled for a problem with the shift lock lever. Some models can shift out of park without the driver pressing on the brakes.

Here are the affected Kia models:

2016 Kia Sedona built between April 27 and June 27, 2015 .

. 2016 Kia Sorento built between April 27 and July 9, 2015.

GM recalled over 480,000 SUVs for faulty third-row seatbelts, which may not function in a crash.

Here are the affected GM models:

2021-2022 Cadillac Escalade .

. 2021-2022 Escalade ESV .

. 2021-2022 Chevrolet Suburban .

. 2021-2022 Chevrolet Tahoe .

. 2021-2022 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL.

Mitsubishi Motors North America is recalling almost 80,000 Outlander Sport vehicles over a software error in the transmission control unit. The error “may incorrectly reduce the transmission gear ratio at high speeds,” leading to the engine stalling.

This recall affects the 2019-2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.

Tap or click here for our full report on these Ford, Kia, GM and Mitsubishi recalls, with detailed instructions to get your car fixed.

Ferrari recalls

Ferrari is recalling nearly every vehicle it’s sold in the U.S. since 2005. The 23,555 affected cars could leak brake fluid leading to a partial or total loss of braking capability.

Here are the affected Ferrari models:

2005-2009 Ferrari 430 .

. 2005-2011 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti .

. 2009-2017 Ferrari California .

. 2012-2016 Ferrari FF .

. 2013-2017 Ferrari F12 .

. 2013-2017 Ferrari LaFerrari .

. 2016 Ferrari F60 America .

. 2017-2020 Ferrari GTC4 Lusso .

. 2018-2022 Ferrari F8 .

. 2019-2020 Ferrari 488 Pista .

. 2019-2022 Ferrari Portofino .

. 2020-2022 Ferrari 812 .

. 2020-2022 Ferrari Roma.

Tap or click here for our full report on this Ferrari recall, with detailed instructions to get your car fixed.

Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, Ford, Jeep, Nissan and Toyota recalls

Audi and Volkswagen are recalling 1,216 cars for a faulty front passenger airbag, which may explode or deploy improperly during a crash.

Here are the affected Audi and Volkswagen models:

2016 Audi TT Roadster .

. 2016 Audi TT Coupe .

. 2016 Audi A3 Sedan .

. 2016 Audi S3 Sedan .

. 2016 Audi R8 Coupe .

. 2016 Audi A3 Etron .

. 2016 Audi A3 Cabriolet .

. 2016 Volkswagen Sportwagen .

. 2016 Volkswagen Golf R .

. 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI .

. 2016 Volkswagen E Golf .

. 2016 Volkswagen Golf A7.

A second Audi recall involves 50,000 vehicles for fuel pump failure, which can cause an engine to stall and lead to a crash.

Here are the affected Audi models:

2019-2021 Audi Q8 .

. 2020-2021 Audi Q7.

A third Audi recall involves 3,000 vehicles for a problem with seatbelt tensioners. The seatbelt can fail to restrain you during a crash.

Here are the affected Audi models:

2022 Audi A3 .

. 2022 Audi S3.

BMW is recalling 367 electric vehicles with damaged batteries that could lead to a fire. Owners are advised not to drive or charge their vehicles and to park outside and away from structures until the remedy is complete.

Here are the affected BMW models:

2022-2023 BMW iX xDrive50 .

. 2022-2023 BMW iX M60 .

. 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 .

. 2022 BMW i4 M50.

Ford is recalling 692 vehicles for loose steering wheel attachment bolts, which may result in a loose or detached steering wheel.

Here are the affected Ford models:

2022 Ford F-53 Motorhome Stripped Chassis .

. 2022 Ford F-59 Commercial Stripped Chassis.

A Jeep recall involving 99,186 SUVs for a tail light side marker that does not illuminate. This can reduce vehicle visibility to other drivers, increasing the crash risk.

Here are the affected Jeep models:

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee .

. 2021-2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L.

Nissan is recalling 10,477 rental vehicles over a problem with the infotainment head unit. When the Sirius XM subscription is set to “Not Subscribed,” it may cause the infotainment head unit to reboot, resulting in an inoperative rearview camera.

Here are the affected Nissan rental models:

2021-2022 Nissan Rogue .

. 2022 Nissan Frontier .

. 2022 Nissan Pathfinder.

2022 Nissan Titan.

The first of two Toyota recalls involves 3,533 RAV4 vehicles. The Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensor in the front passenger seat may not operate as designed and can affect airbag deployment.

Here are the affected Toyota models:

2022 Toyota RAV4 .

. 2022 Toyota RAV4 HEV .

. 2022 Toyota RAV4 PRIME.

A second Toyota recall involves 75,316 Tacoma trucks. Welds in the upper child seat anchors may be insufficient, which makes the vehicles uncompliant with federal safety standards.

This recall only affects the 2022-2023 Toyota Tacoma.

Tap or click here for our full report on these Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, Ford, Jeep, Nissan and Toyota recalls, with detailed instructions to get your car fixed.

Dodge and Chrysler recalls

52,340 Dodge and Chrysler vehicles are being recalled for defective tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), which might not alert you to low tire pressure.

Here are the affected Dodge and Chrysler models:

2022 Dodge Challenger .

. 2022 Dodge Charger .

. 2022 Chrysler 300.

Tap or click here for our full report on these Dodge and Chrysler recalls, with detailed instructions to get your car fixed. The link also contains BMW and Toyota recalls we covered earlier in this post.

GM, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan and Toyota recalls

GM is recalling 228 vehicles for a rollover valve that may fail in a rollover crash. It could lead to leaking fuel and fire.

Here are the affected GM models:

2022 Cadillac XT5 .

. 2022 Cadillac XT6 .

. 2022 GMC Acadia All-Wheel Drive (AWD).

RELATED: Buying a new car? This is the tech worth springing for

Ford has a bunch of recalls lined up. First up is 63,294 vehicles with inadequate windshield bonding.

Here are the affected Ford models:

2022 Ford Bronco .

. 2022 Ford Ranger.

The next Ford recall involves 2,666 Lightning EVs with 20-inch or 22-inch all-season tires. The TPMS warning light might not come on when needed. This recall only affects the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning.

The next recall from the Blue Oval involves 776 Ford and Lincoln SUVs. Inspections found that some had engine rails that weren’t correctly heat-treated.

Here are the affected Ford models:

2022 Lincoln Aviator .

. 2022 Ford Explorer.

The next Ford recall from this batch is a big one. 100,689 Ford and Lincoln vehicles with a 2.5-liter plug-in hybrid engine carry a fire risk under the hood.

Here are the affected Ford models:

2020-2022 Ford Escape .

. 2020-2022 Ford Maverick .

. 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair.

The final recall affecting Ford’s Lincoln brand involves a headlight control module software problem found in 965 cars. It can cause the side marker and daytime running lights to fail. This recall only affects the 2022 Lincoln Navigator.

Honda is recalling 1,740 Gold Wing motorcycles equipped with a manual transmission. A problem with the ignition timing software can cause the engine control unit (ECU) to reduce engine performance and stall. This recall only affects the 2020-2022 Honda GL1800 Gold Wing.

Here are two more Hyundai recalls. The first involves 89,669 vehicles with faulty seat belt pretensioners. In a crash, these can explode upon deployment.

Here are the affected Hyundai models:

2020-2022 Hyundai Venue .

. 2021-2022 Kia Sorento Hybrid .

. 2022 Kia Sorento Plug-in Hybrid.

The next Hyundai recall in this batch involves 10,575 hybrid vehicles. The Power Relay Assembly (PRA) can overheat underneath the rear seats.

Here are the affected Hyundai models:

2017-2018 Hyundai Ioniq HEV .

. 2017-2018 Hyundai Ioniq PHV.

In the first of two Nissan recalls, 180,176 pickup trucks are rollaway risks.

Here are the affected Nissan models:

2020-2022 Nissan Frontier .

. 2020-2022 Nissan Titan.

In a separate notice, Nissan is recalling 322,671 SUVs for malfunctioning hood latches. This recall affects the 2013-2016 Nissan Pathfinder.

Toyota is recalling 46,176 pickup trucks for nuts that secure components in the rear axle assembly, which itself can loosen or fall off.

Here are the affected Toyota models:

2022 Toyota Tundra .

. 2022 Toyota Tundra Hybrid.

Tap or click here for our full report on these GM, Ford, Honda, Hyundai Nissan and Toyota recalls, with detailed instructions to get your car fixed.

Audi, Ford, GM and Honda recalls

Just 72 Audi vehicles are included in a recall where a short circuit can cause the engine to stall.

Here are the affected Audi models:

2022 Audi A6 Sedan .

. 2022 Audi A4 Sedan .

. 2022 Audi Q5 and Q5 Sportback.

Ford is recalling 25,032 Mustangs equipped with 5.0-liter engines and manual transmissions. The recalled cars may have a faulty powertrain control module that disables important safety features. This recall only affects the 2019-2020 Ford Mustang.

A less dangerous recall involves 5,247 Ford vehicles for Safety Certification Labels that are missing important wheel information.

Here are the affected Ford vehicles:

2016 Ford E-Series .

. 2017 Ford and 2019 F-450 .

. 2021 Ford F-350 .

. 2021 Ford Transit .

. 2022 Ford F-Super Duty F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550 and F600 .

. 2023 Ford E-Series vehicles.

GM is recalling 1,534 GMC and Chevrolet vehicles equipped with a manual passenger seat. The front passenger seat may have a hook attachment that was not properly welded, allowing it to separate from the inboard track of the seat frame.

Here are the affected GM models:

2022 GMC Canyon .

. 2022 Chevrolet Colorado.

Honda is recalling 212 CR-Vs over an inaccurate fuel gauge reading. This recall only affects the 2020 Honda CR-V.

Tap or click here for our full report on these Audi, Ford, GM and Honda recalls, with detailed instructions to get your car fixed.

Ford recall

Ford is recalling 252,936 SUVs for rollaway risk while the vehicle is in park.

Here are the affected Ford models:

2020-2021 Ford Explorer Police FHEV .

. 2020-2021 Ford Explorer Police 3.3L Gas .

. 2020-2022 Ford Explorer 2.3L RWD / 3.0L PHEV / 3.3 L FHEV Retail / 3.0L ST GAS.

Tap or click here for our full report on this Ford recall, with detailed instructions to get your car fixed.

Toyota and Lexus recalls

Toyota and Lexus are recalling 458,054 vehicles due to software issues. Affected vehicles have problems with stability control software. If you turn off stability control and then turn off the car, the car can’t turn it back on automatically.

Here are the affected Toyota and Lexus models:

2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid .

. 2021-2022 RAV4 Prime .

. 2021-2022 Toyota Mirai .

. 2021-2022 Toyota Sienna.

2021-2022 Toyota Venza .

. 2020-2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid .

. 2022 Lexus LX .

. 2021-2022 Lexus LS Hybrid .

. 2022 Lexus NX Hybrid .

. 2022 Lexus NX PHEV.

Tap or click here for our full report on these Toyota and Lexus recalls, with detailed instructions to get your car fixed. The link also contains information on the Ford Explorer rollover recall we covered earlier in this post.

More Ford recalls

The first of two Ford recalls involves 345,451 vehicles at risk of having the engine oil separator leak, which could cause a fire.

Here are the affected Ford vehicles:

2020-2022 Ford Escape .

. 2021-2022 Ford Bronco Sport.

The second Ford recall involves 391,836 vehicles. Here are the affected Ford and Lincoln vehicles for faulty trailer braking systems. A software error can stop trailers from braking, increasing the crash risk.

2021-2022 Ford F-150 .

. 2022 Ford F-250 SD .

. 2022 Ford F-350 SD .

. 2022 Ford F-450 SD .

. 2022 Ford F-550 .

. 2022 Ford Maverick .

. 2022 Ford Expedition.

2022 Lincoln Navigator.

Tap or click here for our full report on this Ford recall, with detailed instructions to get your car fixed.

How to check any car for recalls

You can also visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) recall lookup page. Enter your 17-character VIN into the provided search field and the results will show the number and type of safety recalls that apply to your specific car. If you don’t get any results, then your vehicle isn’t part of a current recall.

You can find the VIN on most vehicles by standing outside the front windshield and peering down at the lower driver-side corner of the dashboard. It can be a little difficult to see, so look carefully. Some cars will also have it printed on an emblem on the driver-side door jamb.

Insider tip: You can copy and paste your VIN directly into the NHTSA’s website with your iPhone or Android phone.

How to copy text from your iPhone

Take a photo of the VIN with your iPhone.

Open the image in Photos and tap and hold the number and tap Copy .

and the number and tap . Now you can paste the text anywhere you need to.

How to copy text from your Android phone

Take a photo of the VIN with your Android phone.

Open the photo in Google Photos and tap on the Lens icon.

and tap on the icon. Tap on the Text option and select the text you want to copy.

option and select the text you want to copy. Tap Copy Text .

. Now you can paste the text anywhere you need to.

Keep reading

Five maintenance checks to do on your car every month

Here are the cities and states with the worst drivers