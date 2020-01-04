Busiest online dating day is here – 5 tips to find that special someone

Did you make any lofty New Year’s resolutions this week? Many people set the same goals every year, like eating healthier, exercising more often and to stop smoking.

How about trying something new this time? If you’re single, maybe it’s time to get back out there and search for love in the new year.

One way to find love in the digital world is online dating, which has become super popular. Keep reading and we'll give you more helpful pointers on how to be successful with online dating — and how to stay safe.

Are you ready to find love?

So, you’re finally going to give online dating a chance. It can be a fun experience, just be careful not to fall for dishonest profiles. Tap or click here to learn about this deceptive trend taking over online dating apps.

If you are ready to give online dating a shot, you’ve chosen the perfect time to take the leap. You probably didn’t know this, but the first Sunday after New Year’s Day is typically the busiest day of the year for online dating. It’s known as “Dating Sunday.”

The popular dating site Match originally coined the term “Dating Sunday.” And it makes sense if you think about it.

We’ve just made it through the holidays, and if you’re single, it can feel like the loneliest time ever. Plus, we’re only weeks away from Valentine’s Day. Talk about needing to find someone fast!

Everyone deserves to have love in their lives. Here are some helpful suggestions to make your online dating search successful and safe.

1. Give real-life examples of who you are

When creating your online dating profile, you need to let potential partners know who you are. Instead of just saying things like you love dogs or like to laugh, give specific examples.

Share a story that really happened to you that shows off your sense of humor. This will make your profile stand out with unique stories no one else on the site can duplicate.

Trust us, when you’ve seen the same cookie-cutter “live, love, laugh” slogan plastered over tons of dating profiles, you will appreciate it when you find one that shares personal stories that can’t be found on a bumper sticker.

2. Don’t overdo it

One mistake lots of people make is spending way too much time looking for dates online. If you do this, you’ll eventually numb yourself to the entire process. Every profile will look the same and you’ll end up giving off the scent of desperation. Remember, too much of anything is usually a bad thing.

Instead, set a daily limit of how much time you allow yourself to look at dating apps. Stick to no more than an hour each day. And try to break it up a bit, don’t use up the entire hour in one sitting. Take a break and come back to it later in the day. You’ll be glad you did.

3. The dreaded first message

OK, now that your profile is ready to go and you’ve found a potential match, it’s time to reach out and make first contact. This can be difficult.

You don’t want to send something quick like, “Hi, I’m Joe.” People on dating sites get tons of messages, and something as simple and impersonal as that will most likely be deleted without the courtesy of a response.

Instead, what you need to do is actually spend time reading your potential match’s profile and find something that makes you think you’re a good fit. Make the first message personal by mentioning what you liked from their profile.

For example, if you are both live music fans and they wrote about their favorite concert, let them know you’re impressed. Even better would be if you’ve also seen that band live. It makes for a great icebreaker and you have a better chance of getting a reply.

4. ‘This one time at band camp…’ NO!

Once you dip your toes into the online dating pool and finally meet someone in person, you’ll probably find that many have one common annoying trait: They all like sharing online dating horror stories.

Don’t be that person.

Staying away from bad experiences is a good idea. It’s best to just leave those nightmares in the past and move on toward a brighter future.

5. How to keep online dating safe

Online dating can be fun, but it can also be risky. Let’s face it, you’ve never met that potential match in person and don’t know them well enough to fully trust them.

When it’s time to meet face-to-face for the first time, follow these common-sense tips to stay safe:

Stick to messaging them through the dating app until you feel safe with them.

Have the first meeting at a public place, and during the day while it’s still light outside if possible.

Wait to give them your personal details. It’s a good idea to safeguard your phone number, home and email address until you’ve at least met someone a few times.

When you’re meeting someone for the first time, let a friend know where you are and what time you’ll be there. Have them give you a call during the date to make sure you’re safe.

With these helpful tips, you have what it takes to have success at online dating and staying safe.