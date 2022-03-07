In most parts of the world, turn on any news network to get a glimpse of the devastation from Russia’s continued invasion of neighboring Ukraine. If you live in Russia, that’s not the case.

Russian citizens get their information only from state-run news outlets, which paint a very different picture from what’s really been happening since late last month. Vladimir Putin is hiding details of his military’s brutality in Ukraine from his own people.

Since Russia’s government is shutting down any outlet that dares sharing real news about the war, the BBC came up with a new idea to share information based on century-old technology. And it seems there’s nothing Russian leaders can do about it.

Here’s the backstory

That old technology is shortwave radio, which was a huge breakthrough way back in the 1920s. What made it so special is this particular band allowed for long-distance broadcasts never before possible, and also easily accessible on portable radios.

Shortwave radio was a go-to method to share information during World War II and as The Guardian reports, it was also used extensively to spread propaganda across Europe. Shortwave was used in other conflicts throughout the past few decades, including the Cold War and Persian Gulf War.

The BBC shared news via shortwave for 76 years from 1932 until 2008, when newer technologies made the method no longer as relevant. Since many of those newer technologies are now being blocked in Russia to keep its citizens in the dark, the BBC decided it’s time for a shortwave revival.

What you need to know

Last week, Putin took Russia’s last independent TV station off the air for reporting news of the invasion gathered by western media outlets. He didn’t stop there, and later blocked Facebook because of its “discrimination against Russian media and information resources.”

Russia gave the boot to Twitter and all kinds of other platforms that didn’t agree with helping to spread all those lies. That includes western media like the BBC.

So over the past few days, the BBC has resorted to the seemingly obsolete shortwave radio to beam news into Ukraine — and Russia. If you have a radio that can pick up shortwave, you probably won’t have a great chance of picking up those BBC reports here in the U.S. That doesn’t mean you can’t try …

Here are the details on those broadcasts: