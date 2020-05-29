When tech companies release tons of security patches for their software, it can almost feel like your gadgets are unsafe to use. If the threats out there are so numerous, why would anyone want to keep using these products in the first place?

Well, believe it or not, wide-sweeping security updates are actually a sign that a tech company cares about the safety of its users. The only issue is when security updates impart more glitches on the device than it started with.

And now, Apple is announcing that it’s patched a number of serious glitches by sending out eleven separate security alerts. These cover products ranging from iOS to Windows Migration assistant, and the updates are surprisingly easy to install. Here’s how you can get them on your device.

Apple security patches available now

Apple has uploaded a new document to its website detailing a number of new security threats that have since been patched by software updates. These issues run the gamut from remote-access vulnerabilities to classified fixes to iOS and WatchOS, with only the “coming soon” subtitle indicating that we’ll get an explanation for the sudden releases.

While none of these threats are particularly dangerous on their own, the fear is that hackers will take advantage of multiple loopholes to either remotely attack a device or infiltrate its files. That’s why broad-sweeping patches like what Apple released are so useful at curbing these threats.

Here’s the complete list of Apple hardware and software in need of a critical security patch:

iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5

iOS 12.4.7

macOS Catalina 10.15.5

Security Update 2020-003 for Mojave and High Sierra

tvOS 13.4.5

watchOS 6.2.5

watchOS 5.3.7

Safari 13.1.1 (this update is built into the Catalina fix)

iTunes 12.10.7 for Windows

iCloud for Windows 11.2

iCloud for Windows 7.19

Windows Migration Assistant 2.2.0.0

While not all of these bugs are as urgent to fix as others, Apple has thankfully bundled the patches in with ordinary updates to make the process smoother. Instead of needing to manually install a specific vulnerability patch, updating your software the normal way will give you everything you need.

What if I have a PC with Apple Software?

Windows users of Apple software (like iCloud for Windows) can update their systems by clicking the magnifying glass icon from the taskbar and typing Apple Software Update. Click the app that appears, and follow any instructions it provides. You’ll get an up-to-date set of security patches once the updates are finished installing.

If you’re using a Mac, iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch, the process is a bit different. Here’s how to do it.

On a Mac:

Click the Apple icon on the menu bar at the top of the screen and click System Preferences.

Click Software Update.

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the updates.

On an iPhone or iPad:

Open the Settings app and choose General.

Click Software Update.

If an update is available, download and install it. If not, your device may have automatically updated already.

On an Apple Watch:

Follow the above instructions to update your iPhone to the latest version of iOS.

Make sure that your Apple Watch is at least 50 percent charged.

Connect your iPhone to Wi-Fi.

Keep your Apple Watch on its charger until the update completes.

On your iPhone, open the Apple Watch app, then tap the My Watch tab.

Tap General, followed by Software Update.

Follow the on-screen instructions to install the update.

Once your updates are installed, you should be good to go until the next batch of threats is discovered. At the very least, Apple products don’t appear to be as vulnerable as their windows counterparts just yet.

Then again, it’s not as if Apple malware doesn’t exist. It’s much rarer, but it can still destroy your computer or phone. Patch frequently to stay safe. Tap or click here to take a closer look at the threat landscape.