AirPods problems? Apple offering free replacements for faulty earbuds

When it comes to the headphones you use with your smartphone, you have a ton of options. There are wired or wireless options, and some offer more bass and better sound quality for music fanatics while others focus on crystal-clear call quality instead.

There are plenty of solid headphones to choose from, but most iPhone fans overlook Samsung or Bose options and splurge on Apple AirPods or AirPods Pros instead. The wireless earbuds are a huge draw for Apple fans because they’re lightweight, easy to use and integrate seamlessly with iOS products. AirPods even have a few tricks up their sleeves — tap or click here to find out what they are.

Apple AirPods are now the most popular wireless earbuds on the market — despite the high price tag. But while original AirPods are known for reliability and solid sound quality, a few issues have surfaced with AirPods Pro since their launch in 2019. If you’re an AirPods Pro owner who’s been having problems with your headphones, Apple may replace them for you for free. Here’s why.

Apple might just replace your AirPods for free

Have you heard crackling, static, or other annoying sound issues while wearing your AirPods Pro recently? Well, you may be eligible for a new pair.

According to Apple, some AirPods Pro headphones are experiencing sound issues due to the noise-cancellation feature not working as it should. These problems are marked by crackling or static that increases in loud environments, while you’re exercising or while you’re talking on the phone.

No crackling? The issue could also surface due to Active Noise Cancellation not working as expected with your AirPods Pro. This problem can cause a loss of bass sound or an increase in background noises, such as street or airplane sounds.

The AirPods Pros that are causing issues were manufactured before Oct. 2020, according to Apple. So, if you’re hearing constant crackling, static, or are having issues with sound quality when you’re in loud places — and you bought your AirPods Pro headphones prior to Oct. 2020 — you may be eligible for a replacement pair.

This isn’t the first we’ve heard about sound issues with AirPods Pros. Complaints about static and crackling have been prevalent since these upgraded AirPods hit the shelves.

RELATED: Tap or click for privacy settings you must change to keep Siri from spying on you

Troubleshooting Apple AirPods Pro sound issues

The issue was also noted by Apple back in May. The tech giant initially added support documents on its website to help with troubleshooting advice and offered to replace the faulty units that were still under warranty.

Here are troubleshooting steps suggested by Apple:

Make sure that you have the latest software on your connected iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac.

Check that your connected device is nearby, and there’s no wireless interference or obstructions between you and your device.

Listen to audio from a different app to see if the app causes the issue.

But a new fix, which was unveiled by Apple last week, will replace AirPods Pros for up to 2 years after the first retail sale of the unit. The replacement only applies to the buds, though — not the charging case — and it only applies to AirPods Pros. If you’re having sound quality issues with your regular AirPods, you’re out of luck on this one.

If you think your AirPods Pros are covered under this program, all you have to do is contact Apple online or make an appointment at an Apple Store to get your AirPods replaced.

Your AirPods Pro will be examined prior to any service to verify they are eligible for this program. AirPods Pro (left, right, or both) that are found to have an issue will be replaced. To be clear, only devices that are confirmed to have this issue will be replaced. For more information on the AirPods Pro service replacement program, click here.