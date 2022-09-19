How long have you been using your primary email address? You use this one to sign up for new accounts and personal correspondence. Think about how many people and companies have that address — it could be thousands.

There are important messages you need, and then there are some you miss without much consequence. At the bottom of the barrel, there’s junk mail. Want to put a stop to it? Tap or click here to hide your primary email address.

We hope you take the above advice to heart because your inbox is about to get more crowded. The culprit is none other than the most popular online retailer on the planet. You’ll want to check this out if you’re an Amazon subscriber.

Here’s the backstory

When you buy something from Amazon, you may get a couple of emails regarding your order status, such as processing, shipment and delivery.

Now Amazon will start allowing sellers to send you emails about everything you buy. They can also message you about sales, specials, new stock and items they think might interest you.

The retail juggernaut is calling the tool Tailored Audiences, and it’s currently in beta. Amazon plans to make it available to all sellers in early 2023. Sellers will just have to select their customer audience types and Amazon will take care of the rest by sending emails to those customers.

Before this new tool came along, sellers could only send marketing emails through Amazon to customers who’ve followed their brands on the site.

If your Amazon account is tied to your primary email address, it’s a good idea to get a new email address and use that just for your Amazon account.

Create a new email address

There are many options for free email accounts. We’ll show you how to do it with two popular services, starting with Gmail:

You’ll need a Google Account to sign up for Gmail.

Go to the Google Account creation page.

Follow the onscreen instructions and enter the requested information such as first name, last name, new username and the new password, confirming each screen.

You’ll need a phone number to verify your account. This is an excellent example of two-step verification. Tap or click here to learn more about this vital security feature.

Once you’ve verified your account, you’ll get a form requesting personal information and a recovery email.

Accept Google’s terms of service and you’ll have your new Gmail account.

Here’s how to set up a new Outlook email address:

Open a web browser, go to the Outlook.com sign-up screen and select Create free account .

. Enter a username and password, then select Next . Be sure to use a strong and unique password. A password manager can be a huge help here.

. Be sure to use a strong and unique password. A password manager can be a huge help here. Enter personal information on the following screens, including your name and birthday.

Complete the CAPTCHA .

. You’ll get a welcome screen, and you can now use your new email account.

Change your Amazon email address

Once you have a new email address, you must add it to your Amazon account. Here’s how:

Sign in to your Amazon account and go to Your Account .

account and go to . Select Login & security ,

, Select Edit next to Email and enter your new email address.

next to and enter your new email address. Tap Continue to get a one-time passcode sent to your new address.

to get a one-time passcode sent to your new address. Enter the passcode into the Enter OTP field and select Continue .

field and select . Enter your password and select Save changes.

