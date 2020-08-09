5 surprising reasons your Wi-Fi is spotty (and how to fix it)

You’ve likely been spending more time at home over the last few months than you ever had before. Perhaps you’re working from home while the office is closed and the kids are playing from home on devices, gaming systems, or tablets. Or maybe you’ve spent the last 12 weeks or so catching up on that list of shows you’ve been meaning to stream.

If you’ve been noticing dead zones or have been dealing with dropped signals, you may have a problem on your hands. Spotty Wi-Fi signals aren’t just annoying; they can be a real damper to productivity. Online school and work from home tasks have extended into the fall, which means consistent Wi-Fi signal is a necessity at this point in our lives — not a want.

Unfortunately, it can be tough to get a reliable Wi-Fi signal throughout your house with just a router alone. Luckily, there are solutions like the eero mesh router system, which helps cut down on the dreaded dead spots and buffering screens and ensures your Wi-Fi reaches your entire home. Get free overnight shipping at Eero.com/Kim and use promo code Kim at checkout.

Let’s take a look at why your home may be filled with Wi-Fi dead zones — and what you can do to fix the issue.

1. Your home is larger than a couple thousand square feet

Sprawling houses often have an issue with weak Wi-Fi signals, and the further you get from your router, the worse it can be. It doesn’t matter if you pull out all the stops.

You can place your router in an open, centralized area away from walls and obstructions and the reality is that if your home’s square footage encompasses more than a couple thousand feet — or if you have multiple floors and detached areas like garages and carriage houses — your Wi-Fi signal may be spotty.

2. Your home is old or has solid walls

Older homes are beautiful — the craftsmanship that went into building homes in earlier decades is unparalleled, but while your historic home may be a sight to behold — it’s likely also a Wi-Fi signal death trap.

The problem is that older homes often have plaster walls that are reinforced with metal. While that steel reinforcement helped the bones of your home become nearly immune to aging, it also blocks Wi-Fi signals from traveling to other areas of your home.

It’s not just older homes that have that issue, though. Concrete and brick homes can block radio waves just as easily, and it’s an issue that Kim has had to deal with at her vacation home in California. It’s made of steel, and for tech, she said, it’s like living in a big Faraday cage. In other words, Wi-Fi isn’t getting through those walls — not without a boost, anyway.

3. You have large pieces of furniture blocking the signal

You may love that massive, antique china cabinet you found for a steal at the vintage shop down the road, but if you’ve noticed that your Wi-Fi signal has been dropping since you brought it home, you can rest assured that it’s not cursed.

It’s just blocking your signal. Unless you’re prepared to get rid of it, or that beautiful, custom sofa that you ordered from a modern furniture shop in Norway, you’re going to have to find a fix to your Wi-Fi issues instead.

The bottom line is that if you have large pieces of furniture in your home, these items can cause some major issues with your Wi-Fi signal. And it happens with all types of furniture — modern and metal, classic and wood, or anything in between. All large furniture can act as a barrier for your Wi-Fi signal, causing dropped connections or shoddy signals from one room to the next.

4. You’re using several devices or too many people are using the internet

Over the last few months, the average home Wi-Fi has been pushed to the limit. Not only are most adults still working from home, but many homes have had kids connected to iPads, tablets, or computers, televisions connected to Hulu or Netflix and phones connected to the home Wi-Fi network.

A family of four could have a ton of devices relying on internet signal between them, and if you add in the TVs, the video game consoles, and whatever else you’ve been using to pass the time during quarantine, your Wi-Fi signal is probably struggling. That can result in slow load times, dropped signals, spotty Wi-Fi and general frustration among the people who live in your home.

5. Your router is too old

As with all technology, your router can become outdated or just plain old — causing dropped signals and connection problems that require restarting your router on a regular basis. An outdated router can seriously hinder your downloads and slow down your file transfers or streaming videos.

The eero system can help you resolve the connectivity issues that occur with an old router via automatic, timed reboots. The eero system eliminates an equipment upgrade and reduces frustrations from constant router restarts. More on that below, though.

The other issue with using old equipment is that it doesn’t just slow you down, — it’s also dangerous. Outdated routers can open you up to security issues because they may not be able to handle firmware updates or security patches that wall off hackers and other nefarious parties who want to access your information or data.

Some router models don’t even allow for firmware updates, despite having known issues.

Related: 5 ways to secure your home router

If your data is stolen, it could lead to issues with malicious activity, identity theft, fraud, or even espionage — and all of this ould happen via your outdated router.

How eero can help to fix your spotty Wi-Fi problems

As frustrating as it can be to deal with spotty Wi-Fi, the issues above are all things that eero can help with. eero is a whole-home Wi-Fi system that works with your existing modem to push reliable Wi-Fi into every single corner of your home.

This system isn’t a range extender; it automatically determines how to efficiently pass traffic between all of the connected devices your family is using to game or work.

The eero system works by replacing all of your existing networking hardware — except for your modem — and it resolves issues caused by your furniture or walls blocking your Wi-Fi signal while securing it from intruders.

Most eero systems will work with your existing modem right out of the box, and once it’s installed, your signal will be hyper-fast, too. You won’t only eliminate those dead spots throughout the house; you’ll crush them with your super-fast eero Wi-Fi signal.

Those aren’t the only perks offered by eero, though. One of the nicest things about this system is that it doesn’t take a tech whiz to install the system. If you can figure out how to plug a small eero device into your modem and find a place for a few eero nodes in outlets throughout your home, you can install an eero.

Once it’s up and running, eero will shore up those issues from bulky furniture and concrete walls, stat — and give you access to a strong, super-secure Wi-Fi signal that you can connect to from any room in your home in return. Magic!

X

Get free overnight shipping at Eero.com/Kim and use promo code Kim at checkout.