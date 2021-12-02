Hackers have a bottomless bag of tricks they use to get to your files and personal information. They target victims through malicious emails, texts, websites and more. They can also attack through devices connected to a network, including your computer, phone, tablet and even your printer.

Just a few months ago, security firms discovered a vulnerability in Microsoft’s Print Spooler service that could be used to spread ransomware. Tap or click here for our report.

Researchers have revealed new vulnerabilities in more than 150 HP printer models that hackers can use to infiltrate networks and steal personal information. If you have one of the affected printers, you should download these patches ASAP.

Printer problem

Security researchers at F-Secure revealed two vulnerabilities that affect 150 HP multifunction printer models. The vulnerabilities, CVE-2021-39237 and CVE-2021-39238, can be exploited by hackers and cause all sorts of problems.

Hackers can use the security flaws to trick users into visiting a malicious website, which is an act known as a cross-site printing attack. The website then prints a document on the printer that gives the attacker code execution rights. With this power, the hacker can steal information from the multifunction printer, including printed, scanned and faxed documents.

Attackers can also steal information like password and login credentials used to connect the printer to the network. They can even use the printer as springboard to infect other devices on the network and hack the network itself to spread malware.

The affected printers include the following. Note that this is not a complete list:

HP Color LaserJet Enterprise CM4540 MFP series

HP Color LaserJet Managed MFP M577

HP Color LaserJet Enterprise Flow MFP M578

HP Color LaserJet Enterprise Flow MFP M880z

HP Digital Sender Flow 8500 fn2

HP LaserJet Enterprise M406

HP LaserJet Enterprise 500 color MFP M575

HP LaserJet Managed E40040

HP LaserJet Managed MFP E52545

HP OfficeJet Enterprise Color MFP X585

HP OfficeJet Enterprise Color MFP X585

HP OfficeJet Enterprise Color X555

HP ScanJet Enterprise Flow N9120 fn2 Document Scanner

HP PageWide Pro 577 Multifunction Printer series

HP PageWide Managed P55250dw Printer series

HP PageWide Managed Color P75250

HP PageWide Enterprise Color Flow MFP 780f

HP PageWide Enterprise Color 556

HP ScanJet Enterprise 8500 FN1 Document Capture Workstation series

HP ScanJet Enterprise Flow N9120 fn2 Document Scanner

Related: Windows 11: Users reporting printer issues and lagging performance

The fix

HP has been aware of the flaws since April and has released patches to resolve the issues. Now it’s up to you to download and install them — here’s how:

Visit support.hp.com/us-en/drivers for HP’s software and download page.

Click Printer and then enter your printer model in the blank field.

and then enter your printer model in the blank field. Click Submit and you’ll be taken to a page with a list of available downloads.

and you’ll be taken to a page with a list of available downloads. The updates released for the above vulnerabilities can be found under the Firmware tab.

If you’re ready to make the switch to a different printer, one that doesn’t take expensive ink cartridges, look no further than an Epson EcoTank printer. With supersized easy-to-fill tanks, each EcoTank printer comes with enough ink to print thousands of pages.

Check out Epson EcoTank printers at a Best Buy, OfficeMax or Office Depot near you, or shop online at Epson.com/EcoTankKim.

Keep reading

4 simple ways to fix common printer problems

X

Three ways to fax your documents for free