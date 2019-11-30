10 once-useful things tech has made obsolete, from phone jacks to cable boxes

If you compare the inside of a modern home to one from about 25 years ago, you’re going to notice stark differences — not just the phone book on the kitchen counter. Rapid tech advancements over the past two decades have had an impact on everything from the way we communicate to the conveniences of home life.

While you expect some household staples to change from generation to generation, things that were part of an average home for decades are now unnecessary. That’s because just about any common household gadget can be replaced with a smarter device.

Some changes to the modern home are small, while other new gadgets might make you wonder how you ever lived without them. Here are some of the surprising staples that have all but disappeared from homes in the 21st century.

1. Landlines? What’re those?

What do rotary-dial and cordless phones have in common? You won’t find either in most houses these days. Unless you live in a rural area, wireless and cellular technology, like 3G, 4G LTE and the latest 5G network, have eliminated the need for landline phones.

And since you don’t need a home phone any longer, you don’t need those landline jacks around your house, either. Unless you depend on a dial-up modem that requires an RJ11 connection, remove the jack, spackle the hole in the wall and call it a day.

2. Let there be light

It wasn’t long ago when the Clapper, which (as the name suggests) allowed you to turn lights on and off by clapping your hands, was seemingly cutting-edge technology. It also wasn’t widely adopted.

Now when you want to avoid walking all the way over to the light switch, you’ve got options from smart bulbs to smart speakers with voice assistants like Alexa. With smart tech controlling your lamps, ceiling fans and outside fixtures, this menial task is no longer necessary. Just use your voice or an app on your phone.

The convenience can even be taken a step further. You can also set up routines to make turning on lights in a certain area or in your whole house way easier.

3. Food

Gone is grandma’s big, packed pantry. Today, all you need is your smartphone. With a variety of ways to order a feast, from a nearby restaurant or the grocery store, you can have food delivered in less time than it would take to dig through that vintage food storage room for ingredients. Even robots are making their way into food delivery — tap or click here to see how.

Whether you order through a restaurant’s site or a food delivery service app such as Grubhub, DoorDash or Postmates, mealtime has never been easier. The same goes for grocery delivery from retailers like Amazon and Walmart, where you can often get whatever you want in as little as one hour.

What to do with that extra space? Think an extra closet or wine room.

4. What a mess

Say goodbye to jotting down items you need the next time you go shopping. Take the grocery list off your fridge and ask Alexa to handle it for you.

You can create a list through the Alexa app, a third-party app or with an Alexa device using the voice command, “Alexa create a list.” Tell her what to add to the list to reduce the odds you’ll forget your items, and you can view the list on your smartphone.

You also have the option to skip the store experience altogether with the Alexa Voice Shopping service, which allows Alexa to purchase items from Amazon.

5. Bye-bye family dinners

Speaking of the kitchen, did you once have a comfy alcove from which you would ring family and friends? Now you’re not limited to a sitting area in the kitchen for your phone calls.

This move to wireless devices allows you to step out of the kitchen and talk whenever and wherever you want. Consider turning that alcove into your new favorite spot to read a book on your Kindle.

6. Where’d it go?

Fighting over who gets the remote is so yesterday. What’s worse is always managing to lose it somewhere in the couch cushions or under the recliner.

Fighting over who gets the remote is so yesterday. What's worse is always managing to lose it somewhere in the couch cushions or under the recliner.

With today's technology, everyone has a personal remote: their smartphone. With the right app for your TV, you can control everything from the volume to recording your favorite shows.

7. It’s all digital now

Remember all those big red X’s that indicated important dates on your paper calendar? Good times. Now they’ve been replaced with apps like Google Calendar. In addition to setting events like meetings and birthdays, you can add other notes and reminders, like personal goals and to-do lists.

Remember all those big red X's that indicated important dates on your paper calendar? Good times. Now they've been replaced with apps like Google Calendar. In addition to setting events like meetings and birthdays, you can add other notes and reminders, like personal goals and to-do lists.

The best part is your calendar is always with you. No more having to walk over to the fridge to see you missed Johnny's game again.

8. Can you hear me now?

If you were fortunate enough to have a large house back in the day, you most likely had an intercom system. This upgraded dinner bell, although useful, wasn’t much better than people yelling at whoever was up or downstairs.

Want the kids to rise from their video games in the basement? Message them via group text. SMS has made connecting easy, whether it be from a world away or simply down a flight of stairs. Better yet, turn your smart speakers into your new home intercom system.

9. Only the coolest people had these

Now think about your “advanced” stereo system from years ago, complete with a turntable, cassette tape deck, thunderous subwoofer and those slick wooden cases. While this setup was at one time pretty cool, these days, they’re relegated to thrift store shelves.

Whatever your jam is now, all you have to do is grab your mobile device and download your favorite playlists. Play music from Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon and other services, all from your wirelessly-connected smart speakers or AV receiver.

10. Boxes

Though cable boxes have reduced in size over the years, the need to fuss with them remained. There were a host of challenges like ensuring your remote was pointed at the box at the right angle, or pressing the reset button when service was on the fritz.

But with smart TVs and streaming devices, cable boxes are a thing of the past. Now you can find all of your favorite shows and movies through options like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, along with newcomers Disney+ and Apple TV+.

But with smart TVs and streaming devices, cable boxes are a thing of the past. Now you can find all of your favorite shows and movies through options like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, along with newcomers Disney+ and Apple TV+.

You can mix and match content however you desire and can use a number of apps that are compatible with your mobile device.

No one is going to admit they miss any of these old-fashioned methods and gizmos, and for good reason! Apps and new tech alleviate many of the headaches of accidentally throwing out lists, seeing static on the screen and losing remote controls.

Enjoy the changes coming to tech because today’s gadgets and gizmos are only going to get better.

