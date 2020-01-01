10 best deals of Amazon’s secret Prime sale

Amazon broke several sales records in 2019. The company’s annual Prime Day was the biggest one ever, and Black Friday combined with Cyber Monday made this holiday season one of the biggest in online shopping history.

But just when you thought the deals were over, Amazon comes back with a new sale to help ring in the new year. Those of you who missed out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday now have another chance to snap up savings on your favorite gadgets and products. Tap or click to see what you missed on Cyber Monday.

To help you shop smarter, we’re bringing you the 10 best deals you can pick up on Amazon this New Year’s. What better way to start the new year than with some savings on tech, tools and more? Here’re our picks.

Save on the Echo Dot when you buy from Amazon

The Echo Dot is your gateway to smart home technology, and puts Alexa front-and-center in your daily life. If you haven’t made the jump yet, an Echo Dot is a great place to start. And now, you can get it more than 25% off with free shipping.

Protect your new iPhone 11 with this drop-proof bumper case

Got a new phone but not sure what case to use? This full body case + screen protector from Temdan features a rubberized bumper that protects your iPhone from drops.

Get into the robot vacuum craze for less

Robot vacuums are among the most popular domestic robots you can buy. Using advanced sensors, these useful contraptions sweep and clean up the floor without you needing to tell them. And now, you can save big on this brilliant eufy Boost IQ RoboVac with strong suction.

Be prepared for anything with this Energizer emergency flashlight

A flashlight is one of the most important tools you can have in a disaster. And now, Energizer’s WeatheReady flashlight takes the technology to the next level. Featuring a sleek rechargeable design that plugs into your power outlets, it’s ready to go as soon as you unplug it.

Keep the air comfy with this sleek bedroom humidifier

Cold weather can bring nasty dryness that wreaks havoc on skin and hair. With this easy-to-use humidifier from Everlasting Comfort, you can diffuse the air with mist to make your environment more enjoyable. It even works with essential oils, too!

Capture accidents and emergencies with this essential dash cam with night vision

When you’re in an auto accident, it’s your word versus the other driver’s. But it doesn’t have to be that way if you use this YI Nightscape Dash Cam. Capable of capturing high definition video in both daylight and nighttime, you’ll never have to worry about proving yourself to insurance again.

Organize the closet with Home-It

Got a closet full of brooms and tools? Not to worry — this handy tool rack from Home-It will automatically grip any longer household items and hold them tight during storage. It’s a great way to tidy up garages, closets and equipment areas.

More than just the dot

It’s not just Amazon’s entry level Echo product that’s on sale. The full size Amazon Echo enjoys a special deal during this New Year’s event, too! Enjoy crystal clear audio anywhere in the house, and gain access to Alexa’s helpful assistance for your smart home.

Hit the road with your smartphone

This AUKEY smartphone mount for cars clips directly to your vents to add your phone to your center console. Now, your favorite songs and more are right at your fingertips — and you won’t have to take your eyes off the road.

A cord that won’t break

USB Type C cables are the new standard for charging, but plastic-coated cables have a bad habit of wearing out and breaking. This braided cord aims to fix this issue, and its fabric enclosure also prevents it from tangling!