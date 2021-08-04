Used Zoom in the past few years? See if you qualify for a class-action settlement payout

Every time you go online, you are putting your data and privacy at risk. Websites, apps, browsers and social media all have the potential to collect your information and do whatever they want with it. It can be used to hit you with targeted ads or sold to third parties. Either way, it’s an invasion of privacy and you should be angry about it.

Your choice of browser does affect your level of privacy. You would be surprised at what some of the most popular browsers do with your data. Tap or click here to check out how each browser measures up regarding data collection and sharing.

Have you used Zoom recently? The video conferencing app saw a surge in popularity during the pandemic. People use it to keep in touch with loved ones, work remotely and attend class. It turns out that Zoom has been deceptive regarding privacy and security and just settled an $85 million class-action lawsuit. Read on to see if you are eligible for some of that money.

The lawsuit

Zoom settled an $85 million class-action lawsuit in California court last weekend. The lawsuit claimed that Zoom violated users’ rights by sharing data with the likes of Facebook and Google.

RELATED: Amazon has also caught some heat for mishandling user data

Additionally, Zoom was called out for letting “Zoombombings” take place. This term indicates an interruption of a Zoom meeting by an unauthorized user, usually involving disturbing content. Tap or click here to learn everything you need to know about Zoomboming.

Zoom’s lack of end-to-end encryption was also part of the suit, despite the company saying it had this security measure in place.

The settlement

If you paid for a Zoom account between March 30, 2016, through July 30, 2021, you are entitled to receive a 15% refund of your core Zoom subscription or $25, whichever is greater. If you were a free member, you could make a claim for $15.

The plaintiffs estimate paid subscribers will receive an average of $35, while non-paying users will get $12.

Zoom will provide a list of users eligible for compensation to the Administrator of the settlement, who in turn will notify those users via email. If you don’t get contacted but feel you should be part of the settlement, you need to provide “either an email associated with a Zoom account, a Zoom account number, or failing that, documentation and an attestation demonstrating that” you are a Class Member.

Don’t get excited for a payout just yet. The presiding judge has not approved the settlement yet, and a hearing is scheduled for Oct. 21.

Keep reading

Before you scan a QR code to read a menu or track a package, read this warning

X

New podcast: The secret software watching your every move at work