It’s Veteran’s Day. If you served in the armed forces for this great country, you have our sincere gratitude. We’re not the only ones who are grateful for your sacrifice — there are a ton of businesses who want to thank you, too.

Restaurants and retailers extend their thanks each Veterans Day by giving you some free and discounted goodies, but this year is slightly different. There’s still a slew of good stuff being offered to veterans, but with the pandemic raging on, some of these deals are a bit different than they were in years past.

Unsure of where to start or who’s offering what? Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are the Veterans Day freebies you can take advantage of this year.

Veterans Day deals you don’t want to miss

While it’s common for restaurants and retailers to offer Veterans Day deals to active and retired military members, it’s not common for these deals to be on takeout and online purchases. This isn’t any year, though. This is 2020, the year of COVID-19.

Retailers and restaurants have taken the public health crisis into account and are still offering free meals, treats and special discounts for people who sacrifice for their country. The difference is that most of these deals are also good for takeout or online purchases to help you stay socially distant.

You’ll have to show proof of service to get most of these deals. That includes showing a military ID or dressing in uniform to prove you qualify. You may also be able to show discharge papers, VA cards, and veteran organization membership cards in most cases.

Restaurant deals

Applebee’s — Live near an Applebee’s? This restaurant chain offers veterans a free meal from a special menu on Wednesday, but offers can vary. You’ll need to check your local Applebee’s location for more details.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse — If you’ve got a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse in your area and have proof of service, you can get a free meal up to $14.95 and a free Dr. Pepper beverage on Wednesday. The awesome thing about this deal is that it also extends to takeout, so you can social distance while taking advantage of it.

Buffalo Wild Wings — Like wings? Veterans get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries at Buffalo Wild Wings. This offer is good for both dine-in and takeout, and you’ll need to show proof of service to get it.

California Pizza Kitchen — Veterans can get a free meal from a special menu at California Pizza Kitchen. This offer is good for both dine-in and walk-in takeout.

Cracker Barrel — Got a hankering for some cake? Cracker Barrel offers veterans a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake on Veterans Day when you dine-in at your local restaurant.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit — In the mood for some pulled pork? Dickey’s Barbecue offers veterans a free pulled pork classic sandwich with a military ID or valid proof of service. The one caveat is that you’ll have to take advantage of this offer in-store.

Golden Corral — The Golden Corral deal for veterans is awesome this year. From now through Nov. 30, Golden Corral will be handing out free meal and beverage cards to all active duty and veterans. These cards can be used one time through May 3, 2021, for lunch or dinner Monday through Thursday.

Little Caesars — If you have proof of service on hand, Little Caesars offers veterans a free lunch combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Red Robin — Looking for a deal after the Wednesday rush? Red Robin offers veterans and active military who are current Red Robin Royalty members a free tavern burger served with bottomless fries. This deal starts the day after Veterans Day and goes through Nov. 30.

Smashburger — If you’ve got a Smashburger near you, this restaurant offers active military and veterans a free Double Burger with any purchase on Veterans Day.

Smoothie King — If you stop by a Smoothie King on Veterans Day with proof of service, you’ll get a free 20-ounce smoothie of your choice.

Starbucks — Start your day off with a free tall hot brewed Starbucks coffee on Wednesday. This deal is available for veterans, active service members and their spouses.

Taco John’s — You can get a free small beef #1 combo meal at Taco John’s on Veterans Day if you order through the app and enter the promo code Veteran in the “More” tab.

White Castle — White Castle is rewarding veterans with a free combo meal or breakfast combo on Wednesday.

Wendy’s — If you stop by a Wendy’s on Veterans Day, you can get a free small breakfast combo with a valid military ID from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Hours can vary by location, though, so you’ll need to check your local Wendy’s for more details. As a bonus, service members enrolled in the Veterans Advantage program will get a free breakfast sandwich with any breakfast purchase starting on Wednesday and running through Dec. 31.

Retail deals

Academy Sports + Outdoors — Stop by Academy through Nov. 11, and you’ll get 10% off your entire in-store purchase. This deal is good for online purchases, too, and can be used by veterans, active-duty and reserve service members and immediate family members.

Bass Pro Shops — At Bass Pro Shops, veterans and active-duty military will get 10% off their online and in-store purchases through Nov. 11. Bass Pro is also offering a firearm and ammo discount of 5%.

Cabela’s — Cabela’s offers veterans and active-duty military 10% off both online and in-store through Nov. 11. The firearm and ammo discount is 5%.

Dollar General — Live near a Dollar General? Stop by on Nov. 11 and veterans, active-duty military and their families will get an 11% discount on in-store and online purchases.

Great Clips – On Nov. 11, veterans and active military members can stop by their local Great Clips salon and receive a free haircut or a free haircut card — which can be used at a later time. A deal also extends to non-military customers who can purchase a service on Veterans Day and get a free haircut card to give to a veteran they know. The free haircut cards are redeemable until Dec. 11.

Home Depot — Home Depot is known for taking care of active duty and retiree military members, and this year is no exception. Home Depot offers a 10% discount to all veterans on Nov. 11 — this discount is also offered year-round to active duty and retirees.

Publix — Stock up on groceries at Publix, offering 10% off grocery purchases for veterans, active military personnel and their families on Nov. 11.

Sport Clips — Sports Clips offers free haircuts to veterans and active-duty service members on Nov. 11. They will also donate $1 for every haircut service provided on that day, so make sure you stop by even if you aren’t a military member — you’ll be doing some good for those in need.

Target — If you’re a Target shopper, you’re in luck. Active-duty military personnel, veterans and their families will get a 10% military discount until Nov. 11. You’ll need to verify your eligibility online to take advantage of this offer, which can be used both in-store and online.

Walgreens — From Nov. 11 to 15, veterans, military and their families will get a 20% discount on eligible regular priced items. This deal is only valid for in-store purchases.

