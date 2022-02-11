Smart trick to lock a year of Amazon Prime before the price hike

Amazon Prime is one of the best values for home delivery service. For only $119 per year, you get nearly anything your heart desires delivered to your door in as little as two hours, along with access to music and movies.

But it is not going to stay like that for much longer. The annual price of Prime is due to go up soon, and it will cost you $139 per year. The $20 increase might not seem like much, but why pay the higher rate when you can still get it at the current one?

Read on to see how you can get another year of Amazon Prime before prices go up.

Here’s the backstory

With streaming services hiking their subscription rate every year, it is somewhat surprising that Amazon hasn’t followed suit. This is only the third price increase for Prime ever, and the last one happened in 2018.

The increase goes into effect on March 25 for existing users, but new users who want to benefit from the current rate have until Feb. 18 to subscribe. Thinking of switching to a monthly Prime account? That price is going up, too. It is $12.99 per month now, but that will increase by $2 to $14.99 per month.

Amazon claims the increases are due to labor, warehousing, and shipping costs rising. The good news is there will be additional benefits to come with the newly-priced Prime subscription.

That all sounds pretty good, but how do you get the lower price for another year? Well, there is a trick to it, and it’s relatively easy.

How to save on an Amazon Prime subscription

You will only be required to pay the new price when your existing membership expires. But there is one thing you can do to save some money: you can gift yourself a Prime membership at the current price.

You’ll get an email from Amazon about the gift subscription, but don’t do anything with it immediately. Instead, keep it in your inbox until the day before your current membership expires. Then, log into your Prime account and manually cancel your membership. That way, it doesn’t automatically renew.

Next, open the email again and redeem the gift.

On the off chance that you don’t have a Prime membership but would like to get one, there is also a trick for that. New users should sign up for Prime before Feb. 18, which will lock in the price at $119 for this year.

Keep reading

Best ways to hide what you buy on Amazon so you don’t spoil the surprise

X

Need to skip the front porch delivery? How to use an Amazon Hub Locker